KD Estrada shares Christmas wish for Alexa Ilacad at ABS-CBN Ball debut

MANILA, Philippines — Love team partners Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada walked together for the first time on the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held in Shangri-La Makati last Saturday.

Philstar.com asked Alexa and KD what their Christmas wish for each other is.

“I wish that you flourish with your career, of course, with me,” KD said.

“If you ever go up, skyrocket, I'll be happy to watch you,” he added.

KD and Alexa said that they were enjoying the ball so far.

“For every event, I usually get scared but I'm chill right now,” Alexa said.

“Ako medyo kinabahan ako sa proposal ko. I cooked for her,” KD said.

When asked what they can say to each other's looks at the ball, they both said that they love what they're seeing.

"I love it," Alexa said.

"I love it, too. Pagkakita ko, I fell in love with it," KD replied.

Alexa also revealed that it was KD who first saw her gown.

“He's the first person to see it, my first fitting. Actually pinakita ko din kay dad and they both liked it so 'Okay, this is I am wearing'," Alexa said. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada celebrate KDLex 1st anniversary