^

Entertainment

KD Estrada shares Christmas wish for Alexa Ilacad at ABS-CBN Ball debut

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 2:03pm
KD Estrada shares Christmas wish for Alexa Ilacad at ABS-CBN Ball debut
Love team partners KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Love team partners Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada walked together for the first time on the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held in Shangri-La Makati last Saturday.

Philstar.com asked Alexa and KD what their Christmas wish for each other is. 

“I wish that you flourish with your career, of course, with me,” KD said.  

“If you ever go up, skyrocket, I'll be happy to watch you,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alexa Ilacad (@alexailacad)

KD and Alexa said that they were enjoying the ball so far. 

“For every event, I usually get scared but I'm chill right now,” Alexa said.  

“Ako medyo kinabahan ako sa proposal ko. I cooked for her,” KD said.  

When asked what they can say to each other's looks at the ball, they both said that they love what they're seeing. 

"I love it," Alexa said.

"I love it, too. Pagkakita ko, I fell in love with it," KD replied. 

Alexa also revealed that it was KD who first saw her gown. 

“He's the first person to see it, my first fitting. Actually pinakita ko din kay dad and they both liked it so 'Okay, this is I am wearing'," Alexa said. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATEDAlexa Ilacad, KD Estrada celebrate KDLex 1st anniversary

vuukle comment

ALEXA ILACAD

KD ESTRADA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray revealed that they are enjoying their wedding planning. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda
Exclusive

Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo revealed that he's not preparing so much for Christmas to prepare for a grander event of his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon now a free agent, believes Iti Mapukpukaw has a shot at Oscars nod

Dolly de Leon now a free agent, believes Iti Mapukpukaw has a shot at Oscars nod

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Dolly de Leon is “super proud” after Iti Mapukpukaw was named as the Philippines’ official entry at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress and entrepreneur Neri Miranda explained that she has been doing the weekly budget plan for so long...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana doesn&rsquo;t need a new relationship to move on

Carla Abellana doesn’t need a new relationship to move on

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Carla Abellana has made it clear that she doesn’t need to rush into a new relationship just to find healing and happiness...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: EXO's Chanyeol reveals his ideal fan bonding moment&nbsp;

WATCH: EXO's Chanyeol reveals his ideal fan bonding moment 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
K-pop star and EXO member Chanyeol's ideal bonding moment is the definition of idyllic fun. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kamikazee kicked out from Sorsogon festival due to alleged bad attitude

Kamikazee kicked out from Sorsogon festival due to alleged bad attitude

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Kamikazee was kicked out from Kasanggayahan Festival in Casiguran, Sorsogon due to alleged...
Entertainment
fbtw
Musical theater on a roll

Musical theater on a roll

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
There are no doubts about it. After a COVID-19 induced hiatus for two years, musical theater is back in Manila. And I say...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andres Muhlach still undecided to join showbiz, wants to finish studies first

Andres Muhlach still undecided to join showbiz, wants to finish studies first

By Leah C. Salterio | 15 hours ago
He is undoubtedly showbiz royalty. His grandma was the late actress Amalia Fuentes. His parents are award-winning actor Aga...
Entertainment
fbtw
EXO's Chanyeol recalls time in the Philippines, plays sipa at fun meet

EXO's Chanyeol recalls time in the Philippines, plays sipa at fun meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
K-pop star Chanyeol made fans happy when he shared at yesterday's fan meet that he would love to spend time in the Phili...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with