MTRCB denies 'It's Showtime' Motions for Reconsideration on suspension

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 4:10pm
'It's Showtime' hosts during the historic signing between ABS-CBN and GMA
MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) came to a resolution regarding Motions for Reconsideration (MR) on the suspension of noontime variety show "It's Showtime," denying the filings of networks ABS-CBN and GMA.

In a statement released on September 28, the MTRCB affirmed its August 17 decision to suspend "It's Showtime!" for 12 airing days following complaints an alleged indecent incident during the show's "Isip Bata" segment last July 25.

In the July 25 episode, host-comedian Vice Ganda licked icing off the fingers of co-host and real-life partner Ion Perez. MTRCB also cited the show's past preventive suspensions in dishing out its latest decision.

The next step available for "It's Showtime" is to appeal to the Office of the President within the next 15 days given MTRCB's denial of the MRs.

The suspension of "It's Showtime" will only begin once all previously mentioned periods have passed without the show filing an MR and/or appeal.

The MTRCB previously clarified that its chairperson Lala Sotto-Antonio inhibited from the voting process to ensure that the MTRCB "exercised independent judgment" in the decision, and will do so for any issues involving noontime shows.

It can be recalled that Sotto-Antonio is the daughter of former Senate President Tito Sotto, who previously hosted rival show "Eat Bulaga!" on GMA and now hosts "E.A.T." on TV5, still a direct competitor of "It's Showtime."

RELATED: MTRCB chair Lala Sotto responds to criticisms of 'unfair treatment' of 'It's Showtime'

