MTRCB chair Lala Sotto responds to criticisms of 'unfair treatment' of 'It's Showtime'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 12:57pm
New MTRCB Chair Lala Sotto
Philstar.com / Maridol Ranoa-Bismark

MANILA, Philippines — Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairman Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio responded to accusations of unfair treatment after the board suspended "It's Showtime" for 12 airing days. 

In her interview with Nelson Canlas for "24 Oras" aired last September 5, the MTRCB chair said they gave "It's Showtime" a chance to file a motion for reconsideration in the spirit of fairness. 

“With others, pwede naman na-suspend na kanina pa lang, but no — again, in the spirit of fairness — we are giving them the chance kaya hindi sila suspended today. We will wait for its finality,” Sotto said. 

Last Monday, September 4, the board released its decision regarding "It's Showtime" following the complaints it received for its July 25, 2023 episode. 

In a separate statement, the board said that Sotto inhibited from voting on the decision. 

"Chairperson Lala Sotto inhibited from voting, ensuring that members of the Board exercised their independent judgment in determining the appropriate course of action," the board said in a statement.

In the same interview with Canlas, Sotto was asked if the MTRCB is singling out "It's Showtime." 

"No, that is not true. Siguro natural lang naman sa mga supporters ang maging gano’n ang pakiramdam kasi siguro naririnig nila na parating nare-report,” she said.

“But, hindi po kasalanan ng MTRCB ang violations na ginagawa nila,” added.

Sotto is the daughter of Vicento "Tito" Sotto III, the former Senate president and currently one of the hosts of another noontime show, "EAT." 

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines (UP) Department of Broadcast Communication called for the resignation of Sotto.

Their call came after the MTRCB suspended the ABS-CBN noontime show, "It's Showtime," for 12 airing days. 

The UP department said that MTRCB's decision is an example of "lack of wisdom."

“While our stand is not about a specific program, MTRCB’s recent imposition of a 12-day airing suspension on ABS-CBN’s noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’ is a clear demonstration of the point about the agency’s lack of wisdom and discernment. We assert that this sanction is nothing but severe,” it said. 

“We also call for the resignation of MTRCB Chair Diorella Maria ‘Lala’ Sotto, whose pronouncements on national TV evidently compromised her position and objectivity as a public official.”

RELATEDUP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation

IT'S SHOWTIME

LALA SOTTO

MTRCB
