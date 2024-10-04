^

Entertainment

Melai Cantiveros brokenhearted after Janine Gutierrez debuts on Jericho Rosales' Instagram

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 1:10pm
Melai Cantiveros brokenhearted after Janine Gutierrez debuts on Jericho Rosales' Instagram
Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales at the cinematic screening and grand media conference of 'Lavender Fields' held in Gateway 2, Quezon City on August 24, 2024
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamiya actress Janine Gutierrez made her debut on Jericho Rosales' Instagram feed, bringing "kilig" to their fans.

Jericho posted on his Instagram account photos of him and Janine. 

"Happy birthday to my museum / tabing-ilog date @janinegutierrez," Jericho captioned the post. 

"I'm so happy thank youuuuuu," Janine commented on Jericho's post. 

Comedienne Melai Cantiveros, who has a crush on Jericho, also commented on the post.  

"Happy Bday @janinegutierrez that broke my heart," Melai jokingly commented. 

Other celebrities such as Juan Karlos, Kim Molina, Chie Filomeno, and Vina Morales, to name a few, expressed their happiness for the two. 

"Hihihi happiest bday sister @janinegutierrez haba ng hair, abot sa US hahahaha love yeah," Vina commented. 

RELATED'I can spend 6 hours talking to this girl': Jericho Rosales recalls 1st date with Janine Gutierrez

vuukle comment

JANINE GUTIERREZ

JERICHO ROSALES

MELAI CANTIVEROS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FPJ&rsquo;s grandson files COC; gathers support from over 200 youth orgs
play

FPJ’s grandson files COC; gathers support from over 200 youth orgs

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
Brian Llamanzares, son of Senator Grace Poe and grandson of “Da King” of Philippine movies Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ)...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano team up for Batangas governor race

Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano team up for Batangas governor race

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto and her son Luis Manzano are teaming up for the gubernatorial race in Batangas for the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mitch and Nanette share why doing comedy is harder these days

Mitch and Nanette share why doing comedy is harder these days

By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
Seasoned singers and comediennes Mitch Valdes and Nanette Inventor couldn’t agree more that comedy has seen a remodeling...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anthony Jennings' girlfriend re-shares cheating videos on TikTok

Anthony Jennings' girlfriend re-shares cheating videos on TikTok

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Jam Villanueva, the girlfriend of actor Anthony Jennings, went on a re-sharing barrage on TikTok, posting about cheating...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano signs with Singapore-based talent agency

Liza Soberano signs with Singapore-based talent agency

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano found a new management after her split from James Reid's agency, Careless. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Coldplay set to retire after 12th album

Coldplay set to retire after 12th album

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
British band Coldplay is set to retire after releasing their 12th studio album. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ahtisa all-set to 'Manalo' with Miss Cosmo 2024 preliminary performance despite injury

Ahtisa all-set to 'Manalo' with Miss Cosmo 2024 preliminary performance despite injury

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The Philippines' bet Ahtisa Manalo slayed the runway during the swimsuit portion of the Miss Cosmo 2024 jury session in Ho...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson no plans of entering politics amid heroics during typhoons

Gerald Anderson no plans of entering politics amid heroics during typhoons

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
With celebrities filing their certificate of candidacy (COC) in different government positions, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rapper Michael Pacquiao, son of Manny, running for GenSan councilor

Rapper Michael Pacquiao, son of Manny, running for GenSan councilor

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Rapper Michael Stephen Pacquiao, the second son of boxer-politician Manny Pacquiao, is following his father's steps by dipping...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with