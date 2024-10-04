Melai Cantiveros brokenhearted after Janine Gutierrez debuts on Jericho Rosales' Instagram

Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales at the cinematic screening and grand media conference of 'Lavender Fields' held in Gateway 2, Quezon City on August 24, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamiya actress Janine Gutierrez made her debut on Jericho Rosales' Instagram feed, bringing "kilig" to their fans.

Jericho posted on his Instagram account photos of him and Janine.

"Happy birthday to my museum / tabing-ilog date @janinegutierrez," Jericho captioned the post.

"I'm so happy thank youuuuuu," Janine commented on Jericho's post.

Comedienne Melai Cantiveros, who has a crush on Jericho, also commented on the post.

"Happy Bday @janinegutierrez that broke my heart," Melai jokingly commented.

Other celebrities such as Juan Karlos, Kim Molina, Chie Filomeno, and Vina Morales, to name a few, expressed their happiness for the two.

"Hihihi happiest bday sister @janinegutierrez haba ng hair, abot sa US hahahaha love yeah," Vina commented.

