'An absolute ball': 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman join Marvel

MANILA, Philippines — After nearly a year since its last television show, Marvel Studios are set to expand the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Secret Invasion," which is heavily inspired by the comic series of the same name.

The miniseries sees the return of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury back to Earth after spending time in the S.A.B.R.E. space station because of a conspiracy that shapeshifting Skrulls are infiltrating the planet in global positions of power and influence.

Also reprising their roles are Fury's longtime colleague Maria Hill played by Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn's Skrull ally Talos back from "Captain Marvel," and MCU staples Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross.

Newcomers to the expanding Marvel franchise are Kingsley Ben-Adir as the rebel Skrull leader Gravik, "Game of Thones" star Emilia Clarke as Talos' daughter G'iah, and Academy Award winner Olivia Colman as British agent Sonya Falsworth.

In a virtual press conference attended by global media outlets including Philstar.com, Emilia and Olivia both shared their reasons to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Like literally, who would ever not want to be sitting here with all of these incredible people?" Emilia said, gesturing to her fellow castmates. "Even if it's a single one of these people on their own, it's enough. Altogether, it's completely undeniable."

Olivia, who won a Best Actress Oscar for "The Favourite" and is also well-known for her "The Crown" performances, meanwhile has been waiting to do a Marvel project for a very long time.

"After every Marvel film that landed in cinemas, I'd phone my agent and say, "Please can I be in a Marvel?!" Olivia ecstatically shared, jokingly assuming her agent must have been fed up with all her calls.

Upon learning that "Secret Invasion" was tapping her for a role, just at the mention of the word "Marvel" made her go "Yes, yes!"

"I had the absolute ball and it lived up to everything that I was hoping for," Olivia ended.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who was also in the press conference, explained that adapting the "Secret Invasion" comic storyline was an opportunity for Marvel to do a "darker, grittier spy show" which the studio has yet to do fully commit doing.

"We love to do different genres for everything and this was an attempt to really dive back into things we touched upon in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' but hadn't in a while... seeing a very different dynamic between Fury and Talos than we'd seen in the sort of '90s buddy-action 'Captain Marvel,'" Kevin finished.

"Secret Invasion" premieres globally on Disney+ this June 21.

