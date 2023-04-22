Scarlett Johansson is 'done' with Marvel movies

Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' cast place their hand prints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX Forecourt on April 23, 2019, in Hollywood, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Avengers" actress Scarlett Johansson has ruled out a return to Marvel movies, saying she was "done with that chapter."

Scarlett appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's "The Good Podcast" where they talked about their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gwyneth played Pepper Potts who debuted in the franchise's first film "Iron Man" from 2008 and Johansson began as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the 2010 sequel.

The two discussed if their characters would ever appear again in the franchise following their last appearances, especially for Natasha who was killed in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" but had a delayed solo film in 2021.

"I'm done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do," said Scarlett. "Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

Pepper is still alive in the MCU but was only in a few scenes in "Avengers: Endgame," making a return for Gwyneth still up in the air.

"I think [I'm done]. I mean, I didn't die so they can always ask me," said Gwyneth, to which Scarlett expressed full confidence Pepper would be brought back."

"100% that's happening. I can see it. They're never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby," quipped Scarlett about a possible 64-year-old Pepper Potts in the MCU.

The two actresses also discussed past rumors that they didn't get along on the "Iron Man 2" set, which they happily debunked.

"You kept telling me that [you were happy to have another woman around]," Scarlett said. "Then I experienced that later on. When I did 'Avengers' I was one of the few [women]… it was like a big sausage party."

The "Black Widow" actress added that Gwyneth was so nice to her and had established such deep friendships.

Scarlett's comments about not returning to the MCU possible stems from the rift caused by the lawsuit she filed claiming that Disney breached her contract when the studio released "Black Widow" on Disney+ simultaneously with the theatrical run rather than exclusively the latter.

Disney and Scarlett eventually settled the lawsuit over her pay, to which the actress said was "happy their differences were resolved."

