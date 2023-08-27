^

Lie Reposposa reunites with British boyfriend in Thailand following cheating rumors

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 27, 2023 | 2:30pm
Lie Reposposa and boyfriend Paul Joshua Marsden
Lie Reposposa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Teen actress Lie Reposposa reunited with her British boyfriend Paul Joshua Marsden weeks after the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate was alleged to have cheated on the latter.

Both individuals posted similar photos on their Instagram accounts, with Marsden hugging Reposposa from behind for a mirror selfie.

Reposposa also shared a video of her fetching Marsden from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand where the actress has been staying for the past few days.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lie (@liereposposaofc)

Marsden captioned his post with, "I'll choose you, always," while Reposposa simply wrote, "Finally after 6 months." Commenting on her post was turned off.

Prior to the twin posts, Marsden's previous Instagram post was a video of the couple play-fighting, which he captioned "6 months ago," and Reposposa commented, "See you very soon."

The reunion comes several days after rumors spread that Reposposa had cheated on Marsden following a viral video of the actress allegedly kissing another man in a Makati club.

The couple did not directly respond to the allegations but simultaneously posted identical photos of them sharing a sweet moment together. Both posts had no captions, and commenting was turned off.

Reposposa recently clarified that she and Marsden are not yet engaged. She also said that last February — presumably the last time they met — Marsden had gifted her a "promise ring" with an agreement that marriage could be an option for them.

