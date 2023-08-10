^

Ex-PBB housemate Lie Reposposa shares sweet photo with 'afam' BF amid cheating allegation

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 10:23am
Ex-PBB housemate Lie Reposposa shares sweet photo with 'afam' BF amid cheating allegation
Lie Reposposa and boyfriend Paul Joshua Marsden
Lie Reposposa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Lie Reposposa shared a sweet photo of her with foreigner boyfriend Paul Joshua Marsden amid rumors that the influencer cheated on her boyfriend.

Lie and Paul both shared the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts. The photo showed them getting cozy with each other. 

They both didn't caption the post and the comments sections are turned off. 

The cheating allegation against Lie began when a TikTok video circulated. Social media users believed that it was her who was captured kissing another foreigner in a club in Poblacion, Makati City last weekend.

Last February, Lie announced on social media that she's engaged to Paul.

She posted an engagement ring in her Instagram account. 

"It’s a YES. Parents approved," she captioned the post. 

