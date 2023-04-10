^

Entertainment

'My one and only': John Estrada declares love to Priscilla Meirelles amid cheating issue

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 11:02am
'My one and only': John Estrada declares love to Priscilla Meirelles amid cheating issue
Litrato nina Priscilla Meirelles (kaliwa) at mister na si John Estrada (kanan), Marso 2023
Mula sa Instagram account ni Priscilla Meirelles

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Estrada showed his love to wife Priscilla Meirelles amid the cheating allegations surrounding him. 

In his Instagram account, John posted photos of them having an intimate time together. 

"The love of my life, my wife, my one and only Queen," John captioned the post. 

He added the hashtags #happytogether #naturalbeauty #happywifehappylife.

Recently, Priscilla posted cryptic posts online, prompting some social media users to quickly point fingers to John who they think the former Miss Earth was pertaining to as a cheat.

In her Instagram account, Priscilla asked her followers, "What to call a female that entertains married man?"

Her followers were quick to answer her post, listing the words "anaconda, linta, suso, Katherine, Makati, home wrecker, hitad, kenga, kire, haliparot, putaching, black phantom, itchyworm, burikat, gold miner, bitch, desperate whore, vaquinha and malandi."

Priscilla and John tied the knot in San Fernando, La Union in February 2011. They have a daughter named Samantha Anechka Estrada.

RELATED: 'Anaconda, putaching': Priscilla Meirelles compiles synonyms for 'mistress' in cryptic posts allegedly about John Estrada

JOHN ESTRADA

PRISCILLA MEIRELLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LOOK: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movie&nbsp;in Japan

LOOK: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movie in Japan

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Tirso Cruz III is seen in a photo with fellow seasoned actors Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon while the pair was filming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta celebrates KC Concepcion's 38th birthday

Sharon Cuneta celebrates KC Concepcion's 38th birthday

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Megastar Sharon Cuneta sent a sweet birthday greeting to her eldest daughter KC Concepcion who turned 38 years old yeste...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn break up &mdash; report

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn break up — report

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Social media went haywire after Entertainment Tonight's (ET) exclusive said that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had broken up...
Entertainment
fbtw
Single Bells director Fifth Solomon finds humor in dark topics

Single Bells director Fifth Solomon finds humor in dark topics

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Though he’s relatively new as a director, Fifth Solomon has scored another entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival...
Entertainment
fbtw
You&rsquo;s Tati Gabrielle on future of fan-favorite character

You’s Tati Gabrielle on future of fan-favorite character

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
In the last two seasons of You, fans of the hit Netflix thriller saw Tati Gabrielle portraying the role of Marienne, the object...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino spent Easter Sunday with her suitor Mark Leviste together with her son Bimby and friends...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo open new bar in Siargao

Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo open new bar in Siargao

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Celebrity couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo launched a new business in Siargao. 
Entertainment
fbtw
The tourist magnet that is La Union

The tourist magnet that is La Union

By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
Today is a holiday to commemorate Araw ng Kagitingan.
Entertainment
fbtw
How &lsquo;fear&rsquo; made RK Bagatsing accept role of Rey Valera in biopic

How ‘fear’ made RK Bagatsing accept role of Rey Valera in biopic

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
If you are an Original Pilipino Music enthusiast, filmmaker Joven Tan’s Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko: The Music of Rey...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Squid Game' star Jung Hoyeon lists fries, iced Americano as her food essentials

'Squid Game' star Jung Hoyeon lists fries, iced Americano as her food essentials

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
South Korean model and actress Jung Hoyeon, best known for her role in Netflix's hit show "Squid Game," listed fries, instant...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with