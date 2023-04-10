'My one and only': John Estrada declares love to Priscilla Meirelles amid cheating issue

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Estrada showed his love to wife Priscilla Meirelles amid the cheating allegations surrounding him.

In his Instagram account, John posted photos of them having an intimate time together.

"The love of my life, my wife, my one and only Queen," John captioned the post.

He added the hashtags #happytogether #naturalbeauty #happywifehappylife.

Recently, Priscilla posted cryptic posts online, prompting some social media users to quickly point fingers to John who they think the former Miss Earth was pertaining to as a cheat.

In her Instagram account, Priscilla asked her followers, "What to call a female that entertains married man?"

Her followers were quick to answer her post, listing the words "anaconda, linta, suso, Katherine, Makati, home wrecker, hitad, kenga, kire, haliparot, putaching, black phantom, itchyworm, burikat, gold miner, bitch, desperate whore, vaquinha and malandi."

Priscilla and John tied the knot in San Fernando, La Union in February 2011. They have a daughter named Samantha Anechka Estrada.

