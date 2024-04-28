'The world is healing': Julia Barretto says on 'hugging photo' with Bea Alonzo

Actress Julia Barretto at the 2019 Star Magic Ball (right). Left photo is a screengrab from the viral video featuring Julia and Bea taken last March during Johnny Manahan's 77th birhtday party.

MANILA, Philippines — Julia Barretto agreed that "the world is healing" when she was asked about the viral hugging video that features her and fellow actress Bea Alonzo that surfaced last month.

Julia was the latest guest of Toni Gonzaga on the latter's online talk show, which uploaded its episode last Friday, April 26.

Gonzaga asked towards the end of their interview: "The world is healing dahil may mga hugging photos. Is the world really healing when that happened?"

"The world is healing. For me, yes," replied the actress.

She quickly added: "Siyempre, I'm gonna personally speak for myself because I never wanna speak for anybody else.

"It's a moment that, of course, bina-value ko. That's why as much as possible, siyempre ang daming nag-a-ask sa akin, and I don't want to go into details so much kasi ayoko naman that other people would feel like it was some ingenuine moment," Julia explained.

She did not mention the name of Bea in her answer, but it can be recalled that in March this year, the two actresses went viral after they were captured hugging and talking to each other at the intimate birthday party for star builder and former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan.

Both of them were once under Star Magic when the latter headed ABS-CBN's talent arm. They are now with new agencies or managers: Julia is signed with Viva Artists Agency, while Bea is handled by Shirley Kuan and is identified with GMA-7.

"Siyempre, it's a really real moment, 'di ba?" Julia asked back. "Kasi siyempre, it was messy. 'Pag na-iron out 'yun, kahit konti, it helps."

Gonzaga asked if it helped her.

Julia said it may have helped, "Yeah, maybe. To fully close it para, alam mo na, the people in the past, you were able to close that with them."

"Hoping that it also gives them peace," she said.

On Joshua and taking accountability

The two also talked about her past relationship with former love team and ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia, with whom she will be reuniting in a movie to be produced by Star Cinema and Viva Films.

Julia said that theirs was a public relationship and she learned a lot from it. After that highly-publicized relationship and its subsequent breakup, Julia said that she has learned not to overshare, and to not be possessive over a person or partner.

Gonzaga described 2019 as a noisy year for Julia, who was then only 22.

It was in 2019 when she was dragged into the much-talked about breakup between Bea and Gerald. She was alleged as the third party.

Bea said in an interview that she and Gerald did not break up, and that the actor just started not talking to her, thus, the term "ghosting" became a popular at the height of their breakup. In 2021, Julia and Gerald confirmed their relationship. They were co-stars in the 2019 movie "Between Maybes."

In retrospect, Julia admitted she did not know how she was able to handle the issues that were thrown at her.

Julia said that she was "palaban" in 2019 because she took into consideration her family and friends who were hurting for her.

She expounded on taking accountability as a result of the 2019 issues.

"Personally, I'm sure na may naging role ako in somebody else's pain and other people's pains in the same way that they also contributed to my pain."

"But I think you know na okay ka na when you already acknowledge na 'I have a role in this. Baka may shortcoming din naman talaga ako. Baka I really did something that hurt somebody.'"

"It's sad to think na baka nakasakit talaga ako ng tao," she said.

She said that part of her healing was taking accountability.

"I took accountability. Hindi naman pwedeng, everybody just hurt me. I'm sure there's some people I hurt along the way," she said.

She confirmed that she was also hurt, "super, sobra," when Gonzaga asked her how she felt at that time.

