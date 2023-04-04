'May pagkakamali ako': Aljur Abrenica admits cheating on Kylie Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Aljur Abrenica admitted that it was his fault that's why he and his ex-wife Kylie Padilla separated.

In his interview with Toni Gonzaga, the host asked Aljur whether it's true that he cheated on Kylie.

“Alam mo bang ang iniisip ng mga tao the reason why your marriage fell apart is because you cheated? Ano ang reaksyon mo pag ‘yun ang iniisip ng tao? The reason why your marriage fell apart is because ikaw ang may kasalanan. You cheated,” Toni asked.

“Yeah, totoo naman, totoo naman ‘yun. On my part, oo. Ina-admit ko ‘yun, may pagkakamali ako,” Aljur answered.

Aljur also said that the lack of time and communication with Kylie and his kids also led to their breakup.

“Hindi ako nagkaroon ng time sa kanila. Nu’ng nagkaroon ako ng takot to provide. Nawalan ako ng oras, so nawala ‘yung komunikasyon,” he said.

“Pero hindi na talaga magwo-work. Mare-realize mo na I have to accept kasi hindi na talaga. Kasi ginawa ko na lahat. At siya rin, ginawa na rin niya lahat. In fairness to her,” he added.

When asked what's the state of his heart, Aljur said “Sapat lang. Sapat sa pagmamahal sa sarili ko, sapat sa pagmamahal ko sa Panginoon, sa mga anak ko, sa lahat ng mga importanteng tao sa buhay ko. Sapat. Hindi labis, hindi kulang.”

“Sapat ba ‘yan for the new love of your life?” Toni asked, pertaining to AJ Raval.

“Sapat ako, okay ako,” he answered. —Video from Toni Gonzaga Studio YouTube channel

