'Challenge accepted': Marian Rivera teases Marimar dance in new post

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 11:59am
'Challenge accepted': Marian Rivera teases Marimar dance in new post
Actress Marian Rivera
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Fans have been clamoring for Marian Rivera to channel anew her famous TV role, Marimar, in a dance challenge, and it seems like the actress is going to give in to their request. 

Marian uploaded a short clip on TikTok where her silhouette is seen dancing the hip-swinging steps of Marimar against a red backdrop. 

"Challenge accepted!" Marian wrote on TikTok. She added the time that she will be dropping the much-awaited video. 

"Marimar" is a famous 1994 Mexican series starring singer-actress Thalia, who also sang its eponymous theme song. 

Marian starred in the Philippines' popular adaptation in 2007, opposite Dingdong Dantes, in the role originally played by Eduardo Capetillo. 

It tells the story of a naive lass who lives with her grandparents but gets entangled in the schemes of a rich family when she falls in love with its handsome heir, who hides secrets of his own. 

Marian has gained more popularity on TikTok with her dance covers of some of today's hits.

@marianrivera Challenge accepted! ???? Dropping tomorrow night at 7pm #ChallengeAccepted #MarianRivera #Marimar #FYP ? original sound - Marian Rivera

RELATED: Dingdong Dantes joins Marian Rivera in new dance video

