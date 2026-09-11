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DJ Jhai Ho explains why he defended Daniel Padilla amid Kathryn breakup

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 12:25pm
DJ Jhai Ho explains why he defended Daniel Padilla amid Kathryn breakup
Litrato nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo
Mula sa Instagram account ni Daniel Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — DJ Jhai Ho has explained why he defended actor Daniel Padilla amid the controversy surrounding his 2023 breakup with Kathryn Bernardo.

During his appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Tuesday, September 8, Jhai Ho recalled receiving criticism after publicly speaking up for Daniel and Gillian Vicencio, who was previously linked to the actor amid the breakup controversy.

Jhai Ho said both Daniel and Kathryn are his friends, but he felt the need to defend Daniel at the time because of the intense bashing the actor was receiving.

“Both kaibigan ko po si Daniel and Kathryn, pero that time kasi dapang-dapa na si Daniel, everything with the bashing,” he said.

He added that he believed Daniel and Kathryn should be the ones to address the issues surrounding their relationship.

“Ang paniniwala ko po kasi dapat silang dalawa 'yung may karapatan magsalita para i-clear out 'yung issues,” Jhai Ho said.

The TV and radio personality previously posted a series of statements on X (formerly Twitter) defending Daniel, which led some netizens to label him an “enabler.”

Jhai Ho clarified that his intention was not to attack Kathryn but simply to stand by Daniel as a friend.

He said he spoke out because he believed some of the allegations against Daniel were untrue.

His posts eventually prompted a discussion with management, where Jhai Ho was asked to explain his involvement in the controversy.

Despite the issue, Jhai Ho said his friendship with both Daniel and Kathryn remains intact.

The controversy surrounding Daniel and Kathryn's breakup became one of the most talked-about showbiz issues in 2023. The former couple confirmed their split in November of that year after 11 years together.

RELATEDCelebrity friends express support for Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla over breakup

DANIEL PADILLA

DJ JHAIHO

KATHRYN BERNARDO
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