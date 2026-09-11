Shuvee Etrata, Anthony Constantino take their time amid year-long courtship

Shuvee Etrata and Anthony Constantino during the media conference of their upcoming series “From Vlog to Love” on September 10, 2026 in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Shuvee Etrata and Anthony Constantino are taking their time as they get to know each other better, with the Kapuso actor revealing that he has been courting the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate for more than a year.

The two talked about their relationship during the media conference for their upcoming digital series “From Vlog to Love.”

Shuvee described Anthony as an “unreal” suitor, particularly noting his consistency throughout their courtship.

“It seems too good to be true,” Shuvee said.

She added that Anthony’s persistence has remained the same since the beginning.

“I think I'm not kidding. He's very persistent as a person. Since day one, hindi siya nagbago, hindi nabawasan ang effort. In fact, dumoble pa, trumimple pa,” she said.

Anthony, meanwhile, revealed that he started pursuing Shuvee even before she joined “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 1.0.”

“It has started before her PBB days,” he said. “Shuvee and I have met even before she was in PBB.”

For Anthony, getting to know Shuvee before her stint on the reality show allowed him to see that she remained the same person despite becoming more familiar to the public.

“Shuvee has been the same before PBB, of course. So what you guys see is what you get and that's what I love most about Shuvee,” he said.

Although they are open to taking their relationship further, Anthony said they are currently focused on building a strong foundation.

“With our courtship, the industry that we're in, and the point where we're at in our lives right now, I think we both have a mutual understanding that no matter what it is, we want to just push each other within our career, with our families, of course,” he said.

“We want to make sure that we create the foundations for a strong relationship with each other,” he added.

Shuvee said she and Anthony also share the same priorities, particularly when it comes to their families.

“Ang priority ko talaga ay ang family ko. Walo pa 'yung kapatid ko na tulungan muna bago ko piliin ang sarili ko,” she said.

“Of course, I'm going to choose myself in the near future. But right now my priority is really my family, and we are on the same page about that. Kaya niya naman sigurong maghintay.”

“From Vlog to Love” premieres September 18 on the GMA Network YouTube Channel.

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