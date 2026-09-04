'No comment': Sharon Cuneta calls Kiko Pangilinan, Robin Padilla Senate clash a 'non-issue'

MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta sees no issue whatsoever in the heated Senate exchange between Sens. Kiko Pangilinan and Robin Padilla, the actress-singer's husband and ex-partner respectively.

It can be recalled that earlier this year, the two politicans got into a heated vocal altercation on the plenary floor during a discussion regarding their fellow Sen. Bato dela Rosa.

Robin interrupted Kiko while he was speaking, which the latter loudly pointed out, resulting in Robin indicating he would file an ethics complaint.

When the session was suspended, Kiko attempted to reach out to Robin for reconciliation but the actor refused to shake hands. Robin did say later that things were "okay" between them but said an apology should be given during the session, else his complaint would continue.

The issue was brought up when Sharon appeared on the Sept. 3, 2026 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" to promote her upcoming series "Honor The Mother" with Barbie Forteza, who herself recently appeared on the talk show.

Boy started the episode by discussing the ups and downs of Sharon and Kiko's 30 years of marriage to date, ultimately guiding the conversation to the Senate exchange.

It can be recalled that Sharon and Robin briefly dated after starring in "Maging Sino Ka Man," which was released between Sharon's marriages to Kiko and Gabby Concepcion. They later starred in "Di Na Natuto," "Pagdating ng Panahon," and "Unexpectedly Yours."

Sharon admitted seeing some of the posts people made following the interchange between Kiko and Robin, especially clips of "Maging Sino Ka Man."

"No comment!" Sharon chuckled when Boy asked if the posts made her laugh or angry. "Ganto lang, 'Uy ex ko, uy husband ko,' tapos na. I don't wanna comment because sa akin it was a non-issue."

Boy also pointed out that heated exchanges, raised voices and misunderstandings naturally do happen on the Senate floor.

Politics? Sharon will run, away

Later in the episode, Boy noted that Sharon carried great influence given her decades in the public eye and asked again if the Megastar would consider entering the political arena.

"I would consider running... away from politics. Tatakbo ako, palayo," Sharon quipped.

The actress explained that she enjoys her life now, being able to make thousands happy through the work she does, even calling politics "a horror story."

Sharon is far from a stranger to public office, apart from Kiko's experiences. Her father Pablo was the mayor of Pasay for several non-consecutive terms between 1951 and 1998, the second-longest-serving mayor in Philippine history, while her uncle is longtime politician Tito Sotto.

She even joked that people have been clamoring for her to enter public service since she was around 20 years old, and while politics is normal in her family, she always saw herself as an outsider or outlier.

Pressed further by Boy why she thinks that way, Sharon pointed to the messiness of politics, which is different from the messiness of showbiz.

"Sa showbiz it's understandable na iba-iba yung taste ng tao. Yung iba Sharonians, yung iba hindi, [at] okay lang," she continued. "Pag meron kaming pagkakamali, hindi naapekto ang buong bayan. Pag pulitiko nagkamali, usually daang libo o milyon [apektado] and that's a big responsibility."

Sharon ended by nothing while she may have the smarts and heart for public office, she doesn't have the stomach for it. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

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