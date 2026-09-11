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Vice Ganda eyes more Kapuso guests as ‘Gandang Gabi Vice’ returns

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 2:04pm
Vice Ganda eyes more Kapuso guests as â€˜Gandang Gabi Viceâ€™ returns
Vice Ganda

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda is looking forward to interviewing more Kapuso stars when “Gandang Gabi Vice” (GGV) returns, saying the show now has a bigger pool of celebrity guests to choose from.

The comedian and TV host previously interviewed several Kapuso personalities during the show's 10-year run, but said their number was limited at the time.

“It’s very exciting because I’m going to be interviewing Kapuso stars, eventually. Kasi 10 years ako nag GGV nong nakaraan pero konti lang 'yung Kapuso stars na nainterview ko. Ngayon kasama na ang Kapuso at Kapamilya. Malaki na yung pool na mayroon ako,” Vice said.

One of the Kapuso stars she had been hoping to interview has already been secured for the show's return — Alden Richards.

“Na-achieved ko na 'yung isa, si Alden Richards, siya 'yung pilot episode ko. Marami akong wish eh. Isa na don si Marian Rivera,” she said.

Vice revealed that Alden was already part of the show's guest lineup when he reached out to her after seeing the teaser announcing the return of “GGV.”

“'Yung guesting na 'yon (Alden), talagang nasa lineup siya. Siguro noong napanood niya 'yung teaser na babalik ang ‘GGV,’ nag-message siya sa akin, sabi niya, ‘Miss Vice, G ako sa GGV,’” she recalled.

After receiving Alden’s message, Vice immediately contacted the production team and requested that the actor be made the first guest of the revived program.

“Kaya tinawagan ko 'yung production sabi ko, ‘G si Alden, siya ang gusto kong pilot,’” she added.

Aside from Alden, Vice said Marian Rivera is another Kapuso personality she hopes to welcome as a guest.

With “GGV” making its return, Vice said she is excited about having both Kapuso and Kapamilya stars as potential guests, giving her a much wider pool of personalities to interview.

RELATEDAlden Richards to be Vice Ganda’s first guest on ‘Gandang Gabi Vice’ comeback

ALDEN RICHARDS

MARIAN RIVERA

VICE GANDA
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