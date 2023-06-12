'Fake news': Michael V says 'Eat Bulaga' didn't offer him hosting job

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V debunked a report that he declined an offer to host the new "Eat Bulaga" on GMA-7.

On his Instagram account, Michael posted a screenshot of the alleged report, calling it false.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT! While I appreciate the positive comments, this one, ultimately is FAKE NEWS," he wrote.

Michael, however, said that he will still decline to host the show if it is indeed offered to him because of his hectic schedule.

"WALA po akong natanggap na offer to host Eat Bulaga on GMA 7. At kung magkaroon man, I will STILL DECLINE dahil hindi na po maa-accommodate ng schedule ko at the moment," he said.

The "Bubble Gang" actor said that he was saddened to see the rift between the "Eat Bulaga" original hosts and TAPE Inc.

"It’s unfortunate na hindi naging maayos ang paghihiwalay ng dalawang kampo and I’m hoping na ma-plantsa na ang gusot. Alam ko kasi na in the future, I will appear on both shows for whatever reason and I would like to feel welcome when that time comes," he said.

"I hope this clears things out for anyone who’s asking. Maging maingat at matalino po sa pagbabasa at pagri-research para hindi tayo mabiktima ng FAKE NEWS," he added.

