'Good luck': Ai-AI delas Alas unfazed by ex remarrying in US

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ai-Ai delas Alas is not bothered by news that her ex-husband Gerald Sibayan has remarried, even offering her former partner well wishes.

Ai-Ai and Gerald, who have an age gap of nearly 30 years, married in 2017 after three years together. It was Ai-Ai's third marriage after she was previously wed to Jed Salang and fellow actor Miguel Vera.

The couple separated in late 2024, and their divorce was finalized last March, allowing the comedian to pursue a church annulment.

Earlier this week, photos circulated online showing Gerald reportedly marrying a non-showbiz partner in an intimate civil ceremony in San Francisco.

Ai-Ai addressed the photos in a statement shared on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" after the television host reached out to her.

According to Ai-Ai, she had expected Gerald to remarry in order to remain in the United States.

"Alam naman natin na mangyayari 'yan. Expected ko na 'yan nu'ng hiniwalayan niya ako," Ai-Ai said. "Kailangan niya na mag-stay sa Amerika kaya kailangan niya na magpakasal. Sana lang, huwag niyang gawin sa iba ang ginawa niya sa akin."

(We knew this was going to happen. I expected it when he left me. He needs to stay in America, so he needs to get married. I just hope he doesn't do to someone else what he did to me.)

Ai-Ai had previously withdrawn the immigration petition she filed for Gerald following their separation, leading U.S. immigration authorities to revoke its approval.

Ai-Ai also managed to quip that at least her ex-husband was wearing a suit in the circulated wedding photos. "Hayaan na natin siya. At least, naka-suit siya, hindi naka-polo lang," she said.

She also joked about Gerald's new wife being English-speaking, recalling that Gerald had begun speaking to her in English shortly before their separation.

Ai-Ai then thanked those who reached out to check on her well-being and assured supporters that she was doing fine.

"Huwag na po kayong magpaapekto sa pagpapakasal niya dahil hindi naman po ako apektado. Matagal na po akong moving forward," Ai-Ai said.

(Don't let his marriage affect you because I'm not affected by it. I've been moving forward for a long time.)

Boy ended the segment with another quip from Ai-Ai: Gerald said "I do," while she says, "Good luck."

News of Ai-Ai and Gerald's romance broke in early 2016, with the pair later confirming their relationship. They married in December 2017 before separating in 2024.

Ai-Ai and Gerald's divorce was finalized in March 2026. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

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