'Harry Potter' trailer teases magical return to Hogwarts

MANILA, Philippines — A full trailer for the upcoming "Harry Potter" series adaptation on HBO Max has been released ahead of the show's Christmas Day premiere.

The series based on the popular books of the same name features an entire new cast bringing the wizarding world to life anew with the first season tackling the first book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."

The trailer begins with first year students arriving at Hogwarts for the Sorting Ceremony. Lead characters Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton), Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout), and the titular character played by Dominic McLaughlin are all sorted into Gryffindor.

Headmaster Albus Dumbledore (Jon Lithgow) welcomes everyone to a new school year and Harry experiences classes in Flying, Herbology, Transfiguration, and Potions.

"Mr. Potter, I expect you to work hard, find what sparks your interest, and make solid friendships," advises Professor Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer), as Harry doubts the acclaim he has been getting as a great wizard.

More of Harry's new magical world are shown like Quidditch in the winter, wizard chess, his new owl Hedwig and invisibility cloak, the Mirror of Erised, a mountain troll, and advice and criticism, respectively, from Rubeus Hagrid (Nick Frost) and Professor Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu).

The trailer ends with Hermione flipping a page to a chapter on the Philosopher's Stone, scolding Harry and Ron for not doing any light reading. — Video from HBO Max Asia's YouTube channel

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