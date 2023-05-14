Action is the most popular movie, series genre in the Philippines â€” study

Action is the most popular movie, series genre in the Philippines — study

Netflix, which dominates the streaming market, began in 1998 as a US-only DVD-by-mail rental company, taking on the then-mighty movie rental giant Blockbuster before dipping into video-on-demand as a perk for its customers.

MANILA, Philippines — Bring on the non-stop action! A recent study found that action is the most popular movie and series genre on streaming services among viewers in the Philippines.

Cloud service information provider Cloudwards conducted a data study to find the most popular content genre in different countries by gathering data from seven popular streaming services: Netflix, HBO Max/Go, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Google, iTunes and Hulu.

Amazon only had data available for the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany markets, while Hulu is not yet available in the Philippines.

Cloudwards referred to data on the website FlixPatrol and narrowed the selection to 18 genres.

The results showed that the most popular movie and series genre in the Philippines is action, followed closely by comedy.

Other countries that saw action as its most popular genre include Japan, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia Greece, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Cloudwards noted that action being popular in India is a reflection of the country’s rich history of martial arts and adventure.

Action tied with animation, which dominated the Caribbean and South America, was the second most popular as they both topped 23 countries. Drama, meanwhile, reigned supreme in 28 countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina, Russia, Portugal and South Africa.

Crime stories are more popular in South Korea and Morocco. Viewers in Singapore and Spain count science fiction as their most popular genre. Westerns, fantasy and horror topped viewers' preferences in Canada, Israel and Uruguay.

Romance, thrillers and documentaries did not appear to top any country and were deemed the least popular genres, along with war. Cloudwards also noted that crime, fantasy, horror and Westerns were not very popular streaming genres.

