^

Entertainment

Action is the most popular movie, series genre in the Philippines — study

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 14, 2023 | 10:35am
Action is the most popular movie, series genre in the Philippines â€” study
Netflix, which dominates the streaming market, began in 1998 as a US-only DVD-by-mail rental company, taking on the then-mighty movie rental giant Blockbuster before dipping into video-on-demand as a perk for its customers.
AFP / Olivier Douliery

MANILA, Philippines — Bring on the non-stop action! A recent study found that action is the most popular movie and series genre on streaming services among viewers in the Philippines.

Cloud service information provider Cloudwards conducted a data study to find the most popular content genre in different countries by gathering data from seven popular streaming services: Netflix, HBO Max/Go, Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Google, iTunes and Hulu.

Amazon only had data available for the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany markets, while Hulu is not yet available in the Philippines.

Cloudwards referred to data on the website FlixPatrol and narrowed the selection to 18 genres.

The results showed that the most popular movie and series genre in the Philippines is action, followed closely by comedy.

Related: GMA to stream shows in ABS-CBN's iWantTFC

Other countries that saw action as its most popular genre include Japan, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia Greece, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Cloudwards noted that action being popular in India is a reflection of the country’s rich history of martial arts and adventure.

Action tied with animation, which dominated the Caribbean and South America, was the second most popular as they both topped 23 countries. Drama, meanwhile, reigned supreme in 28 countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina, Russia, Portugal and South Africa.

Crime stories are more popular in South Korea and Morocco. Viewers in Singapore and Spain count science fiction as their most popular genre. Westerns, fantasy and horror topped viewers' preferences in Canada, Israel and Uruguay.

Romance, thrillers and documentaries did not appear to top any country and were deemed the least popular genres, along with war. Cloudwards also noted that crime, fantasy, horror and Westerns were not very popular streaming genres.

RELATED: Disney streaming service banks on AsPac for growth

ACTION

ACTION GENRE

GENRE

STREAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon challenged his co-hosts to sing the theme song of their rival noontime show "It's Showtim...
Entertainment
fbtw
Internet users react to Alden Richards' 'Steve Harvey' moment at Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Internet users react to Alden Richards' 'Steve Harvey' moment at Miss Universe Philippines 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Social media users reacted to Alden Richards having a "Steve Harvey" moment on Miss Universe Philippines 2023 tonight.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista reveals how much she earns as influencer, recalls Dr. Vicki Belo snubbing incident

Heart Evangelista reveals how much she earns as influencer, recalls Dr. Vicki Belo snubbing incident

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Heart Evangelista disclosed that as an influencer she can earn millions. The actress-artist also recalled the trending alleged...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jason Hernandez posts photo with a girl; Moira dela Torre responds

Jason Hernandez posts photo with a girl; Moira dela Torre responds

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users went abuzz after singer Jason Hernandez posted a photo of him with a mystery girl. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Arjo Atayde looking forward to married life with Maine Mendoza

Arjo Atayde looking forward to married life with Maine Mendoza

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Even with so many things on his plate as an actor, congressman and producer, Arjo Atayde is looking forward to marrying his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Harry Styles now has his own comic book

Harry Styles now has his own comic book

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The life and steady rise of British singer Harry Styles have been chronicled in a comic book by TidalWave Comics called "Fame:...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sheeran substracts and does some additions in new album

Sheeran substracts and does some additions in new album

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
Had the results gone another way, then – (Subtract) would have been Ed Sheeran’s last album.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah G shows she&rsquo;s OPM queen at 20th anniversary concert

Sarah G shows she’s OPM queen at 20th anniversary concert

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
At her 20th Anniversary Concert, Sarah Geronimo went all out as a performer, proving to all and sundry she’s now the...
Entertainment
fbtw
For Gelli de Belen, becoming mom and wife is a wish granted

For Gelli de Belen, becoming mom and wife is a wish granted

By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
Since she was a little girl, Gelli just wanted and looked forward to have her own family. She said it was clear to her and...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 winners, special prize awardees

LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 winners, special prize awardees

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Michelle Dee from Makati has been crowned the winner of Miss Universe Philippines 2023, succeeding Celeste Cor...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with