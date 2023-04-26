GMA to stream shows in ABS-CBN's iWantTFC

This is not the first time that the two Filipino media conglomerates collaborated. ABS-CBN and GMA are currently producing a teleserye together, reported in late January.

MANILA, Philippines — Two of the country’s top broadcast stations struck up a new partnership, as GMA Network Inc’s TV shows will now be streamed over at ABS-CBN Corp’s international streaming platform.

The collaboration was announced in two separate disclosures sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday. As it is, this will make GMA’s international channels, such as GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV, and some on-demand programs available for streaming over at iWantTFC starting May 1.

It’s been almost three years since the former Duterte administration shut down ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise, which left thousands jobless and a crucial information hub silenced amid pandemic lockdowns. As ABS-CBN was left hobbled by Congress’ denial, the network looked to regain its footing by making moves similar to this.

For context, Pangilinan-led TV5 and ABS-CBN were headed towards a landmark investment deal, but both parties scuttled the deal in the wake of heavyhanded criticism from lawmakers allied with the Marcos Jr. administration.

That said, this collaboration will widen GMA’s footprint internationally. Specifically, iWantTFC viewers in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the South Pacific/Caribbean Islands will be able to access these new content offerings. — Ramon Royandoyan