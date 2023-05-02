^

Entertainment

'Takeshi's Castle' Filipino 'reboot' arriving on Prime Video late 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 5:34pm
'Takeshi's Castle' Filipino 'reboot' arriving on Prime Video late 2023
A first look at the "Takeshi's Castle" reboot
Prime Video / released

MANILA, Philippines — The reboot of popular Japanese game show "Takeshi's Castle" is getting a Filipino version on streaming platform Prime Video at the end of 2023.

The original version of the game show that aired during the late '80s involved a number of contestants "forced" into physical challenges, culminating in a "cart battle" with the titular general.

"Takeshi's Castle" got a Filpino dub in 1989 as popularized by comedians Anjo Yllana and Smokey Manaloto performing the characters Emporer Takeshi and Iwakura, respectively.

This new eight-episode version of the game show will see its translations and script get a Filipino refurbishment with elements that will resonate with local audiences.

Related: Maja Salvador has 2 new shows post-Eat Bulaga exit

Apart from the dubbing, "Takeshi's Castle" will be hosted by three "Mariteses" who will emulate the neighborhood gossip culture of Filipinos.

These three women — whose identities will be announced at a later date — will be situated in a sari-sari store and as the show cuts to them, the Mariteses will give their own humorous commentary and quips.

"'Takeshi's Castle' marked a whole generation in the Philippines. We are delighted to have some of the funniest and most iconic talent in Philippine entertainment alongside each other to bring this reboot to life," said Erika North, Head of Originals at Prime Video, Asia-Pacific.

"Takeshi's Castle" marked its comeback after 34 years with a global premiere in Ebisu Garden Place in Tokyo, Japan last week.

RELATED: Pinoy horror film premiering at Sundance 'In My Mother's Skin' to get wide release on Prime Video

GAME SHOW

JAPAN

PRIME VIDEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TAPE deducting taxes from Vic Sotto but not paying his salary &ndash; Tito Sotto

TAPE deducting taxes from Vic Sotto but not paying his salary – Tito Sotto

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Tito Sotto dropped many bombs in his interview with GMA’s Nelson Canlas for the latter’s “Updated with Nelson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eula Valdez, Sunshine Cruz join cast; 'Unbreak My Heart' release date revealed

Eula Valdez, Sunshine Cruz join cast; 'Unbreak My Heart' release date revealed

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN and GMA-7 release full trailer and premiere date of their much-anticipated drama "Unbreak My Heart."
Entertainment
fbtw
Who really owns &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo;? Tito Sotto explains

Who really owns ‘Eat Bulaga’? Tito Sotto explains

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Who owns “Eat Bulaga” – its producer Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) or its...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Chua, Devon Seron unfollow each other on Instagram; David spotted with Meg Imperial
Exclusive

David Chua, Devon Seron unfollow each other on Instagram; David spotted with Meg Imperial

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that rumored couple David Chua and Devon Seron unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Entertainment
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re supposed to be reel and real': Liza Soberano talks about Philippine love teams

'We’re supposed to be reel and real': Liza Soberano talks about Philippine love teams

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Liza Soberano gets candid about the pop culture phenomenon called love teams in the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rock band Dream Theater to return for a concert this week

Rock band Dream Theater to return for a concert this week

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Rock band Dream Theater is set to return to the Philippines for their "Top of the World Tour" on May 4 in New Frontier T...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yoo In Soo, Kim Hieora join star-studded cast of 'The Uncanny Counter 2'

Yoo In Soo, Kim Hieora join star-studded cast of 'The Uncanny Counter 2'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Fresh off their successful appearance in hit K-dramas, "Alchemy of Souls" star Yoo In-soo and "The Glory" actress Kim Hieora...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky close 2023 Met Gala red carpet

Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky close 2023 Met Gala red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Award-winning singer Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky closed the 2023 Met Gala red carpet after arriving just in time in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Hye Kyo, Blackpink's Jennie debut on Met Gala red carpet

Song Hye Kyo, Blackpink's Jennie debut on Met Gala red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Korean stars stole the limelight at the 2023 Met Gala held in New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, which paid tribute...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paco Arespacochaga&rsquo;s prot&eacute;g&eacute; Cedric Escobar joins the OPM scene

Paco Arespacochaga’s protégé Cedric Escobar joins the OPM scene

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 19 hours ago
Cedric Escobar belongs to the new set of exciting and emerging artists to look out for after scoring a recording deal with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with