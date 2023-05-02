'Takeshi's Castle' Filipino 'reboot' arriving on Prime Video late 2023

A first look at the "Takeshi's Castle" reboot

MANILA, Philippines — The reboot of popular Japanese game show "Takeshi's Castle" is getting a Filipino version on streaming platform Prime Video at the end of 2023.

The original version of the game show that aired during the late '80s involved a number of contestants "forced" into physical challenges, culminating in a "cart battle" with the titular general.

"Takeshi's Castle" got a Filpino dub in 1989 as popularized by comedians Anjo Yllana and Smokey Manaloto performing the characters Emporer Takeshi and Iwakura, respectively.

This new eight-episode version of the game show will see its translations and script get a Filipino refurbishment with elements that will resonate with local audiences.

Apart from the dubbing, "Takeshi's Castle" will be hosted by three "Mariteses" who will emulate the neighborhood gossip culture of Filipinos.

These three women — whose identities will be announced at a later date — will be situated in a sari-sari store and as the show cuts to them, the Mariteses will give their own humorous commentary and quips.

"'Takeshi's Castle' marked a whole generation in the Philippines. We are delighted to have some of the funniest and most iconic talent in Philippine entertainment alongside each other to bring this reboot to life," said Erika North, Head of Originals at Prime Video, Asia-Pacific.

"Takeshi's Castle" marked its comeback after 34 years with a global premiere in Ebisu Garden Place in Tokyo, Japan last week.

