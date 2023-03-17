'Ako acting coach niya': What Empoy Marquez learned from Dolly de Leon

Composite image of Alessandra de Rossi, Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, and Empoy Marquez, and Dolly de Leon at the 2023 BAFTAs

MANILA, Philippines — Director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo expressed confidence that her new film "Walang KaParis" starring her "Kita Kita" stars Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez will be a success as she sought help from award-winning actress Dolly de Leon.

In a media roundtable interview last March 16, Sigrid shared that Alessandra and Empoy — or "AlEmpoy" — had workshopped under De Leon. Alessandra later clarified that Dolly was Empoy's acting coach.

"Ako naman ang acting coach ni Ms. Dolly, kaya siya naging nominee. Palitan lang," Empoy joked, referencing her international recognitions for her scene-stealing performance in the 2022 Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness."

The movie was also up for three Academy Awards including Best Picture, and Dolly attended the ceremony wearing a black suit by Lorenzo Serafini, red custom Vex Latex gloves, and red heels from Manolo Blahnik.

Sigrid continued, "Gusto ko i-challenge 'yung capacity nila umarte. Kilala ko naman si Alessandra and capacity niya, but always drama so tignan ko kung kaya... sa personal sobrang komedyante siya pero sa screen [can] she pull it off? And I'm very happy na na-pull off. Si Empoy sa drama naman."

Related: Dolly de Leon wears ribbon for refugees at Oscars 2023 red carpet

Alessandra asked Sigrid if Empoy was able to pull it off as well, and the director joked that he did after some 10,000 takes. Not to be outdone, Empoy also joked that Dolly even slept beside them throughout the process.

The actress then shared a story involving Empoy and Dolly where the latter was holding Empoy's water and cellphone which had Dolly saying, "Ano ba ako dito, yaya mo o acting coach? Di ka naman nakikinig sakin!"

Empoy then responded in true comedic fashion with a knock-knock joke using her name, which had Dolly laughing again.

Prime Video's "Walang KaParis" follows a Paris-based Filipino artist whose many past lovers do not compare to the mysterious muse of his paintings, until one day a woman named Marie appears and claims to be the subject of his work.

"Walang KaParis" will premiere globally on Prime Video this March 23; "Kita Kita" will also begin streaming on the platform the same day.

RELATED: Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez reunite in new romantic drama 'Walang KaParis'