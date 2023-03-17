^

Entertainment

'Ako acting coach niya': What Empoy Marquez learned from Dolly de Leon

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 6:26pm
'Ako acting coach niya': What Empoy Marquez learned from Dolly de Leon
Composite image of Alessandra de Rossi, Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, and Empoy Marquez, and Dolly de Leon at the 2023 BAFTAs
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell, AFP / file

MANILA, Philippines — Director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo expressed confidence that her new film "Walang KaParis" starring her "Kita Kita" stars Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez will be a success as she sought help from award-winning actress Dolly de Leon.

In a media roundtable interview last March 16, Sigrid shared that Alessandra and Empoy — or "AlEmpoy" — had workshopped under De Leon. Alessandra later clarified that Dolly was Empoy's acting coach.

"Ako naman ang acting coach ni Ms. Dolly, kaya siya naging nominee. Palitan lang," Empoy joked, referencing her international recognitions for her scene-stealing performance in the 2022 Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness."

The movie was also up for three Academy Awards including Best Picture, and Dolly attended the ceremony wearing a black suit by Lorenzo Serafini, red custom Vex Latex gloves, and red heels from Manolo Blahnik.

Sigrid continued, "Gusto ko i-challenge 'yung capacity nila umarte. Kilala ko naman si Alessandra and capacity niya, but always drama so tignan ko kung kaya... sa personal sobrang komedyante siya pero sa screen [can] she pull it off? And I'm very happy na na-pull off. Si Empoy sa drama naman."

Related: Dolly de Leon wears ribbon for refugees at Oscars 2023 red carpet

Alessandra asked Sigrid if Empoy was able to pull it off as well, and the director joked that he did after some 10,000 takes. Not to be outdone, Empoy also joked that Dolly even slept beside them throughout the process.

The actress then shared a story involving Empoy and Dolly where the latter was holding Empoy's water and cellphone which had Dolly saying, "Ano ba ako dito, yaya mo o acting coach? Di ka naman nakikinig sakin!"

Empoy then responded in true comedic fashion with a knock-knock joke using her name, which had Dolly laughing again.

Prime Video's "Walang KaParis" follows a Paris-based Filipino artist whose many past lovers do not compare to the mysterious muse of his paintings, until one day a woman named Marie appears and claims to be the subject of his work.

"Walang KaParis" will premiere globally on Prime Video this March 23; "Kita Kita" will also begin streaming on the platform the same day.

RELATED: Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez reunite in new romantic drama 'Walang KaParis'

ALESSANDRA DE ROSSI

DOLLY DE LEON

EMPOY MARQUEZ

KITA KITA

PRIME VIDEO

SIGRID ANDREA BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Issa Pressman, James Reid holding hands pic revives romance rumors

Issa Pressman, James Reid holding hands pic revives romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
A photo of James Reid and Issa Pressman holding hands revived romance rumors between the two. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson says cyber-libel charges from camp of ex Vic Consunji's new alleged partner junked

Maggie Wilson says cyber-libel charges from camp of ex Vic Consunji's new alleged partner junked

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Model Maggie Wilson revealed that a cyber-libel filed against her by Rachel Carrasco's friend was junked. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo's Manila concert ticket prices almost the same as Harry Styles'

Sarah Geronimo's Manila concert ticket prices almost the same as Harry Styles'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo is indeed one of the country's brightest pop stars!
Entertainment
fbtw
How much is Viva worth? Vincent del Rosario III answers

How much is Viva worth? Vincent del Rosario III answers

By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
My recent conversation with Viva Communications, Inc. president and CEO Vincent del Rosario III for Batalk Channel’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kat Alano writes cryptic post after SC junks Vhong Navarro's rape, acts of lasciviousness cases

Kat Alano writes cryptic post after SC junks Vhong Navarro's rape, acts of lasciviousness cases

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
British-Filipino host-model Kat Alano wrote a cryptic post after the Supreme Court's (SC) Third Division ordered the dismissal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez leveling up their chemistry for 'Walang KaParis'
Exclusive

Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez leveling up their chemistry for 'Walang KaParis'

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 minutes ago
Alessandra de Rossi has promised her chemistry with Empoy Marquez has been taken to a higher level after reuniting for "Walang...
Entertainment
fbtw
Romnick Sarmienta accepts gay role because of script quality

Romnick Sarmienta accepts gay role because of script quality

By Jan Milo Severo | 29 minutes ago
Actor Romnick Sarmienta revealed that he accepted a gay role in the film “About Us But Not About Us” because of...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan

LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
ITZY consisting of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna are heading back to the Mall of Asia Arena on April 16 for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iya Villania addresses safety concerns over family's small 2nd floor bedroom

Iya Villania addresses safety concerns over family's small 2nd floor bedroom

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Host-singer Iya Villania shared a look of her, her husband Drew Arellano, and their four kids' shared "bedroom," and had to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bela Padilla dismisses claims she snubbed fans at Harry Styles' concert

Bela Padilla dismisses claims she snubbed fans at Harry Styles' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Bela Padilla clapped back at fans who claimed the actress was ignoring and rolling eyes at fans walking up to her during Harry...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with