Dolly de Leon wears ribbon for refugees at Oscars 2023 red carpet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 10:46am
Dolly de Leon wears ribbon for refugees at Oscars 2023 red carpet
Dolly De Leon attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
AFP/Getty Images/Jesse Grant, Emma McIntyre

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino actress Dolly de Leon wears her cause in a black suit accentuated with bloody red half-gloves, red pouch and a red flower accent together with a blue ribbon on the red carpet of the recently concluded 95th Academy Awards or Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

"Wearing a blue ribbon today to stand in solidarity #WithRefugees around the world," wrote Dolly on her Instagram. 

The ribbon is in support of the efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. 

She was also seen with her "Triangle of Sadness" co-star Harris Dickinson on the red carpet. 

Dolly posted a light moment on her Instagram Stories while the ceremony has ongoing. 

She posted photos of candy bars with the caption: "May pa i-snacks si mayor dito kina kuya oscar." 

De Leon was an early favorite for an Oscar nomination, but fans and viewers were shocked to find she was not nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Award which is eventually won by Jamie Lee Curtis for her portrayal in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." 

