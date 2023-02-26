'Everything Everywhere All At Once' hot dog hands, butt plug trophy up for auction

MANILA, Philippines — Film studio A24 is auctioning off props and costumes from the critically-acclaimed, award-winning film "Everything Everywhere All At Once," with all proceeds going to charities selected by directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

These include the googly-eyed rocks, the hotdog hands and fingers, and even the Auditor of the Month trophies that doubled as butt plugs in the movie.

This is the third time that A24 has conducted a charity auction for its films' props. They previously sold items from "Midsommar" and "Uncut Gems."

All lots up for auction have been separated into three categories, where proceeds will go to an individually chosen category.

Clothing can be found in the "Laundry and Taxes" category — the Chinatown-chic flowered blouse and quilted vest worn by Michelle Yeoh's Evelyn, the turtleneck-and-cardigan auditor uniform of Jamie Lee Curtis' Deirdre, and the aforementioned hotdog hands — for the benefit of the Laundry Workers Center.

More elaborate costumes are in the "In Another Life" category, like the Elvis jumpsuit and "bagel headpiece" of Stephanie Hsu's Jobu Tupaki, Evelyn's red "punk" cardigan and the chef’s uniform from the Raccacoonie universe. Proceeds from their sales will go to the Transgender Law Center.

The prized items in "Mementos from the Multiverse," such as the fanny pack and chapstick of Ke Huy Quan's Waymond, piñatas, Bluetooth headsets, Raccacoonie, and the earlier mentioned trophy/butt plug, are for the benefit of the Asian Mental Health Project.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" follows a struggling laundromat owner (Yeoh) who connects with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a multiversal collapse.

The movie received 11 nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for the Daniels, and acting nods for Yeoh, Curtis, Quan and Hsu.

The online auction for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" items closes on March 2 (March 3 in the Philippines).

