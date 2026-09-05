M1ss Jade So enters 'Drag Race Down Under vs The World' finale

MANILA, Philippines — Drag queen M1ss Jade So is a finalist on the inaugural "Drag Race Down Under vs The World" and in the running to be the first homegrown Filipina to be named "Queen of the Mothertucking World."

A spin-off special of "Drag Race Down Under," the Australian version of the US reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race," the show features several Australian drag queens face off against representatives of other international "Drag Race" editions.

The Filipina was spared from elimination by the Top 2 semifinalists and clear competition frontrunners: hometown bet Art Simone and British queen Michael Marouli.

The latter won the lip sync battle of the Spice Girls' "Who Do You Think You Are" and chose to eliminate American drag artist LaLa Ri. In doing so, Jade and another Australian queen Vybe were labeled finalists.

All five queens had a fun time in the penultimate maxi challenge, giving buff Australian a makeover — not into family or twin drag resemblance, but both queen and model into "buxom beach babes."

Jade was partnered with a man named Matthew, who was transformed into M1ss Yasmine Hard Suso or Jade's busty best friend.

The Filipina also received significant airtime on the episode, initially not revealing if she chose to eliminate Vybe in the previous episode, drawing reactions from the two Australian queens.

There was also a heartfelt moment between Jade and Matthew talking about same-sex marriage, how queer individuals don't have a lot of rights in the Philippines, and Jade calling for passage of the SOGIE bill.

Going into the finale, Art and Michael are the favorites with four badge wins each, Jade is close behind with three, and Vybe has a sole bade to claim.

Apart from the "Queen of the Mothertucking World" title, the winner of "Drag Race Down Under vs. the World" will receive a crown and scepter, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics, and AUD$50,000 (P2.15 million).

Jade previously finished joint third on the second season of "Drag Race Philippines," the finals of which historically had two other transwomen, including eventual winner Captivating Katkat.

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