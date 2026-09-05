^

Entertainment

Lea Salonga earns historic Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 5, 2026 | 11:20am
Lea Salonga earns historic Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Lea Salonga is honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the first Filipina the do so
Hollywood Walk of Fame via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It's official: Lea Salonga is the first Filipina to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After being included in the 2026 class of honorees, a ceremony was held for the award-winning actress last September 4 (the 5th in the Philippines) at 6225 Hollywood Boulevard as the 2,855th recipient of a star.

Hundreds of fans showed up for the star unveiling, as well as special guests Ming-na Wen, Brandy, and Filipino-American artists Darren Criss and H.E.R.

"Oh my God!! It's real!!" Lea exclaimed when her star was revealed in front of the Pantages Theatre, getting on her knees to touch her name as everyone chanted.

The actress recalled walking along Hollywood Boulevard many times and "stepping on a lot of famous people, now people get to step on me... which feels strangely appropriate for show business."

She reflected on how a seven-year-old Lea starring in a Manila production of "The King and I" would react to getting star, wishing it was big enough to include the names of her mother Ligaya, brother Gerard, and son Nic.

Lea shouted out her years-long supporters and the industry professionals who've both guided or worked with her, paving the way for other Filipinos to make it big outside the Philippines.

"There are so many extraordinary Filipino and Asian artists working today, telling our stories, playing roles we once could have never imagined being offered, and creating opportunities for future generations — that means an enormous amount to me," she said.

The honoree expressed hope that one day that young Filipinos would come to Hollywood, see her name and think, "Oh, maybe I can get here too."

Tributes

Wen famously voiced the titular character in Disney's "Mulan," which featured Lea as the heroine's singing voice, and was amazed by the reception Lea received for the ceremony.

The actress praised Lea's "big, bright, gorgeous smile that lights up a room, radiating with so much love and warmth," and even made references to "Mulan" songs "Reflection" and "Be A Man."

She note Lea's historically becoming the first Asian woman to win an acting Tony for "Miss Saigon" and how she inspired others like Wen to have a go at Western showbiz.

"I know, and I hope you know, that your real legacy lives in the people you have inspired, the performers who found courage because of you, the millions of fans who found joy in your music, and the communities who see themselves represented in your success," Wen added.

Brandy, who played a version of Disney's Cinderella opposite another Fil-Am Paolo Montalban, similarly praised Lea's voice as "a doorway, mirror, and home that reaches hearts and souls."

"Her voice told millions of children 'You are not outside of the magic, you are within it, a part of it,'" she added.

The singer-actress humorously reflected on having difficulty keeping up with Lea during their recent Disney Princess performance of "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin," as Lea also provided the singing voice for Princess Jasmine.

The barong-clad Criss, a Tony winner like Lea, hailed the honoree as royalty in Disney, Broadway, and the Philippines — the three things that raised him.

Criss further commended the hard work she put in to go along with her talent, the devotion Lea puts into supporting Nic, and "aversion to compliments to instead self-deprecate herself."

"Lea, you have always been and will always be an unmatched force to be reckoned with," an emotional Criss said, stressing how historic it was for a "100% homegrown Filipino" to be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

RELATED: Liza Soberano credits Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon for paving path for Filipino actors

BRANDY

DARREN CRISS

FILIPINO SPOTLIGHT

HOLLYWOOD

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

LEA SALONGA

MING NA-WEN

WALK OF FAME
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'No comment': Sharon Cuneta calls Kiko Pangilinan, Robin Padilla Senate clash a 'non-issue'

'No comment': Sharon Cuneta calls Kiko Pangilinan, Robin Padilla Senate clash a 'non-issue'

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
"Uy ex ko, uy husband ko" was the only thing that crossed Sharon Cuneta's mind when Robin Padilla and Kiko...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yeng Constantino says Ryan Bang deserves someone who can match his capacity to love
play

Yeng Constantino says Ryan Bang deserves someone who can match his capacity to love

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino has reassured Ryan Bang that he deserves to be loved after the “It’s Showtime”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zen Hernandez finally addresses Atom Araullo romance rumors

Zen Hernandez finally addresses Atom Araullo romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
For the first time, “TV Patrol” news anchor Zen Hernandez has addressed the long-running speculation linking her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dave Bautista flexes muscles ahead of 'God of War' shoot

Dave Bautista flexes muscles ahead of 'God of War' shoot

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Dave Bautista is well into preparations for the physical requirements of Kratos in "God of War."
Entertainment
fbtw
Directors break down Filipino-inspired animation in 'Forgotten Island'

Directors break down Filipino-inspired animation in 'Forgotten Island'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
"Forgotten Island" directors had a lot fun of incorporating animation styles to better present the Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hugh Jackman in talks to buy stake in Norwich football club

Hugh Jackman in talks to buy stake in Norwich football club

1 day ago
Hugh Jackman previously revealed he was offered the chance to invest in Norwich in 2010 but turned down the opportunity....
Entertainment
fbtw
Mara sisters channel childhood energy for twins performance at Venice

Mara sisters channel childhood energy for twins performance at Venice

1 day ago
"Bucking Fastard" is a whimsical drama that sees the real-life actress sisters Rooney and Kate Mara fall in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Saving Cherry&rsquo; director Ivan Payawal shares how film &lsquo;saved&rsquo; him

Saving Cherry’ director Ivan Payawal shares how film ‘saved’ him

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
It’s been a while since we laughed this hard over a Filipino film, but “Saving Cherry” did the job —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruru Madrid shares how sister Rere and Kai Sotto broke pregnancy news

Ruru Madrid shares how sister Rere and Kai Sotto broke pregnancy news

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
“Double date with the buntis, bayaw, and Batas,” wrote Ruru Madrid in his Instagram post showing him with his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christian Bautista looks for versatile, authentic &lsquo;The Clash&rsquo; teens

Christian Bautista looks for versatile, authentic ‘The Clash’ teens

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
As a judge and panel member of “The Clash” regular and teen editions, Christian Bautista has, in a way, given...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with