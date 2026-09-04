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Entertainment

'Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration' extends Manila run to December

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 4, 2026 | 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines truly has a magical reason to celebrate the longest Christmas season in the world following the season extension of the "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" experience.

The interactive experience now running at Parañaque's The Space at Solaire is confirmed to welcome fans of the "Harry Potter" franchise until December 13.

The event is based on the titular ball that takes place in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" where students from Hogwarts, Beauxbatons, and Durmstrang gather to celebrate Christmas Eve with one another as a form of international magical cooperation.

The Space at Solaire is transformed into the titular wintertime ball filled with silver draping, Christmas trees, and tailor-made scenic pieces reflecting the House badges of Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin.

Guests can enjoy hors d'oeuvres, photo opportunities, themed drinks, a fashion parade, wizarding duels, a "Harry Potter" trivia contest, and lots of dancing, the latter amplified by the "Champion Waltz" competition overseen by House Hosts and two Masters of Ceremony.

Those attending are encouraged to dress up in their best formal Wizarding World attire. Official "Harry Potter" merchandise will also be sold at a Yule Ball market.

RELATED: Weekend list: PH Travel Mart, Harry Potter Yule Ball, Super Manila Comic Con

CHRISTMAS

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

HARRY POTTER

YULE BALL
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