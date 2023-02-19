Brendan Fraser is back: 'The Whale' review

MANILA, Philippines — Brendan Fraser is given his due by director Darren Aronofsky in "The Whale," based on the 2012 play by Samuel D. Hunter, who also penned the adapted screenplay.

Fraser plays Charlie, a morbidly obese man whose health is deteriorating and who wants to reconnect with his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink) before his body finally gives up.

Apart from Ellie, Charlie also interacts with his nurse Liz, played by Hong Chau, the mysterious missionary, played by Ty Simpkins, and Charlie's ex-wife Mary, portrayed by Samantha Morton.

As one should expect from an Aronofsky film, there is a bit of grotesquerie involved for his current central character. It does not, however, hinder audiences from establishing a deeper connection with Charlie.

While Charlie's characterization is an integral part of Hunter's story, the depiction sometimes forces empathy and pity from seeing a man so extremely overweight that he has blocked out most things in his life.

Make no mistake about it. Underneath all that makeup and prosthetics, Fraser is an incredible actor who displays emotions so well through his calm voice and piercing eyes.

Related: 'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser cries during standing ovation for comeback film

The actor portrays his character with such a good heart that the play-leaning screenplay almost pulls him back from fully engaging the maximum connections he could have with his co-stars.

Every bit of the supporting cast puts in equally good performances; the clear standout is Chau, who keeps her feelings in and out of check with distinct care for Charlie, the sternness in her voice mixed with genuine concern.

Sink continues to be a rising talent who should definitely be given more big-screen roles. The "Stranger Things" star's characterization perfectly illustrates the ideal rebellious teenager, while Morton dominates her singular scene in Charlie's home.

The production design helps constrict Charlie's surroundings in more than a physical way, as does Filipino-American Matthew Libatique's boxed-in cinematography to confine audiences with Fraser's Charlie.

"The Whale" is a very nice case of performances outshining the story. It makes viewers care more about who the characters are than what it's all about, and it makes them think about how humans are flawed yet willing to take the steps needed to seek reconciliation.

Hopefully, this is not just another one-time peak for Fraser, whose past hits made him a household name before temporarily stepping away from the limelight. This is a man who deserved better support and should be given such now. May the world acknowledge how great an actor and how good a person he is.

"The Whale" premieres in Philippine cinemas on February 22.

RELATED: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates Oscars 2023 nominations