Yeng Constantino says Ryan Bang deserves someone who can match his capacity to love

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino has reassured Ryan Bang that he deserves to be loved after the “It’s Showtime” host became emotional while recalling their past romance on the noontime program.

Ryan broke down during the September 2 episode of “It’s Showtime” after talking about watching Yeng’s concert with Vice Ganda.

In an interview with members of the media on the sidelines of “The Voice Kids” media conference, where Yeng serves as one of the coaches, the singer said Ryan should never question his worth because of his relationship status.

“Siyempre naman. Makakahanap at makakahanap si Ryan. Hindi deserve ni Ryan na kwestyunin niya ang kanyang worth,” Yeng said.

Yeng has known Ryan for many years and said she has always seen him as a kind person.

“Siyempre kilala ko po siya at many years naman kaming magkasama. Sa pagkakakilala ko kay Ryan talaga pong napakabait na tao,” she said.

The singer also believes that love will come to Ryan at the right time.

“Katulad po noong sinabi ko, God has perfect timing for everybody. Hindi kwestyon kung deserve niya ba ng pagmamahal. Of course he deserves to be loved, to be seen, he deserves all of that,” Yeng said.

Yeng further hoped that Ryan would find someone capable of giving him the same depth of love that he gives to others.

“Deserve din sana yung kaya niyang ibigay kasi grabe yung capacity ni Ryan to love. Napakalaki ng puso niya. As in, grabe magmahal talaga,” she said.

Yeng also shared that Ryan has people around him who genuinely care about his well-being.

“Ako, I believe, konting katok na lang talaga kay Lord sa langit,” she said.

“Ang dami na pong nagdadasal para sa kanya. Sa Cornerstone, sa mga handlers, talagang we’re praying for him,” she added.

Ryan became emotional during the September 2 episode of “It’s Showtime” while thanking Vice Ganda for bringing him to Yeng’s concert.

“Thank you Mommy, kasi sinama mo ‘ko sa concert ni Yeng. Na-flashback sa akin lahat,” Ryan told Vice.

When Vice asked why he was crying, Ryan opened up about his fears of finding love again.

Darren Espanto and Brent Manalo also approached Ryan and joined Vice in comforting him with a group hug.

“Hindi kasi, sabi ko, makakahanap pa kaya ako… makakahanap kaya ako ng… siyempre, tulad ni Yeng na noong umpisa ako, wala akong pambayad ng date, wala ‘kong kotse, ‘di ba, wala akong pera, paulit-ulit yung damit ko, pero minahal… may chance pala ako sa kanya. Makakahanap kaya ako ng ganu’n?” Ryan said.

Ryan previously revealed on “It’s Showtime” in 2022 that he had courted Yeng in the past but eventually stopped pursuing her.

Yeng later admitted that she was hurt when Ryan suddenly stopped communicating with her, or “ghosted” her.

Despite what happened between them, Yeng's latest remarks show that she continues to care for Ryan and wants him to recognize his own worth.

For Yeng, Ryan's ability to love deeply is one of the qualities that makes him deserving of the same love in return.

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