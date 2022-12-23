^

LIST: MMFF 2022 films to watch

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 4:31pm
LIST: MMFF 2022 films to watch
Ivana Alawi, Vice Ganda, and Ian Veneracio at the MMFF 2022 Parade of Stars
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — The 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is officially underway following the annual Parade of Stars and the wide releases of all competing films on Christmas Day.

As with previous editions, eight films are in competition for MMFF 2022; the first four entries were announced in July while the latter four were announced in September.

From December 25, 2022 to January 8, 2023, only the competing films will be screened in cinemas around the country — although specialized theaters like IMAX and 4D are expected to continue screening "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Here is a list of the competing films of MMFF 2022, in alphabetical order:

'Deleter'

Director: Mikhail Red
Cast: Nadine Lustre, Louise delos Reyes, McCoy de Leon
Synopsis: An employee at an online content moderation office, who filters graphic content given their potential disturbance, is hiding a dark secret from her traumatic past.

'Family Matters'

Director: Nuel Naval
Cast: Noel Trinidad, Liza Lorena, Nonie Buencamino, Agot Isidro, Mylene Dizon, Nikki Valdez, JC Santos, and James Blanco
Synopsis: A woman leaves for the United States in search of a partner, leaving her three siblings to look after their elderly parents.

'Labyu with an Accent'

Directors: Malu Sevilla and Coco Martin
Cast: Coco Martin, Jodi Sta. Maria, John Estrada, Jaclyn Jose, Michael de Mesa, Joross Gamboa, Rochelle Pangilinan, Donita Rose, Zeus Collins, Nikki Valdez, and Nash Aguas
Synopsis: An expatriate worker who has been living in the United States for two decades crosses paths with a man with multiple occupations when she comes home to the Philippines.

'Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told'

Director: Lester Dimaranan
Cast: Edu Manzano, Aljur Abrenica, Paolo Gumabao, Rey Abellana, Gerald Santos, and Claudine Barretto

'My Father, Myself'

Director: Joel Lamangan
Cast: Jake Cuenca, Sean de Guzman, Dimples Romana, Tiffany Grey, and Allan Paule
Synopsis: A family is thrown into turmoil after the father engages in a sexual relationship with his adopted son — the child of his deceased best friend and former lover — who has impregnated his step-sister.

'My Teacher'

Director: Paul Soriano
Cast: Toni Gonzaga, Joey de Leon, Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio, Kakai Bautista
Synopsis: A high school teacher encounters a life-changing moment after meeting a 70-year-old student.

'Nanahimik ang Gabi'

Director: Shugo Praico
Cast: Ian Veneracion, Heaven Peralejo, Mon Confiado
Synopsis: A young woman forms a secret relationship with a corrupt police officer by becoming his "sugar baby."

'Partners in Crime'

Director: Cathy Garcia-Molina
Cast: Vice Ganda, Ivana Alawi, Enchong Dee, Rez Cortez, Candy Pangilinan
Synopsis: Two exes cross paths and reunite, only to get caught up in a crime and must figure a way out of their dilemma.

