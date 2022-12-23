LIST: MMFF 2022 films to watch

Ivana Alawi, Vice Ganda, and Ian Veneracio at the MMFF 2022 Parade of Stars

MANILA, Philippines — The 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is officially underway following the annual Parade of Stars and the wide releases of all competing films on Christmas Day.

As with previous editions, eight films are in competition for MMFF 2022; the first four entries were announced in July while the latter four were announced in September.

From December 25, 2022 to January 8, 2023, only the competing films will be screened in cinemas around the country — although specialized theaters like IMAX and 4D are expected to continue screening "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Here is a list of the competing films of MMFF 2022, in alphabetical order:

'Deleter'

Director: Mikhail Red

Cast: Nadine Lustre, Louise delos Reyes, McCoy de Leon

Synopsis: An employee at an online content moderation office, who filters graphic content given their potential disturbance, is hiding a dark secret from her traumatic past.

'Family Matters'

Director: Nuel Naval

Cast: Noel Trinidad, Liza Lorena, Nonie Buencamino, Agot Isidro, Mylene Dizon, Nikki Valdez, JC Santos, and James Blanco

Synopsis: A woman leaves for the United States in search of a partner, leaving her three siblings to look after their elderly parents.

'Labyu with an Accent'

Directors: Malu Sevilla and Coco Martin

Cast: Coco Martin, Jodi Sta. Maria, John Estrada, Jaclyn Jose, Michael de Mesa, Joross Gamboa, Rochelle Pangilinan, Donita Rose, Zeus Collins, Nikki Valdez, and Nash Aguas

Synopsis: An expatriate worker who has been living in the United States for two decades crosses paths with a man with multiple occupations when she comes home to the Philippines.

'Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told'

Director: Lester Dimaranan

Cast: Edu Manzano, Aljur Abrenica, Paolo Gumabao, Rey Abellana, Gerald Santos, and Claudine Barretto

'My Father, Myself'

Director: Joel Lamangan

Cast: Jake Cuenca, Sean de Guzman, Dimples Romana, Tiffany Grey, and Allan Paule

Synopsis: A family is thrown into turmoil after the father engages in a sexual relationship with his adopted son — the child of his deceased best friend and former lover — who has impregnated his step-sister.

'My Teacher'

Director: Paul Soriano

Cast: Toni Gonzaga, Joey de Leon, Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio, Kakai Bautista

Synopsis: A high school teacher encounters a life-changing moment after meeting a 70-year-old student.

'Nanahimik ang Gabi'

Director: Shugo Praico

Cast: Ian Veneracion, Heaven Peralejo, Mon Confiado

Synopsis: A young woman forms a secret relationship with a corrupt police officer by becoming his "sugar baby."

'Partners in Crime'

Director: Cathy Garcia-Molina

Cast: Vice Ganda, Ivana Alawi, Enchong Dee, Rez Cortez, Candy Pangilinan

Synopsis: Two exes cross paths and reunite, only to get caught up in a crime and must figure a way out of their dilemma.

