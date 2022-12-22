^

WATCH: MMFF Parade of Stars 2022 sees grand return of star-studded floats

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 22, 2022 | 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) kicked off its festivities with the annual Parade of Stars, where mobile floats took to the streets, promoting the eight feature films in competition.

This year's parade took place in Quezon City, stretching from the Welcome Rotonda all the way to the Quezon Memorial Circle — roughly over seven kilometers. Last year's edition saw a fluvial parade over the Pasig River while in 2020 it was held online, moves made due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Each of the floats represented the eight competing movies, designed in a way that reflects each film and carrying some of the cast and crew involved in their respective projects.

The boxed and "bloodied" float for "Deleter" had director Mikhail Red, lead actress Nadine Lustre, and fellow cast members all in red waving from above, while "Partners in Crime" co-stars Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi waved from their brighter yellow float.

Some of the more innovative floats were those for "Mamasapano: Not It Can Be Told" which was fronted by a saluting mechanical toy solider and the "Family Matters" float which was shaped into a traditional Filipino home with "balconies" where the cast including Nikki Valdez and JC Santos was situated.

Other floats took inspiration from vehicles such as "Labyu with an Accent" starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Coco Martin, which resembled a flying airplane in the cloudy sky and the "My Teacher" float starring Toni Gonzaga as a replica of a yellow and orange school bus.

A simpler yet eye-catching design was the "My Father, Myself" float as a movie theater on wheels while Ian Veneracion, Heaven Peralejo, and Mon Confiado were very interactive with the crowd aboard the log cabin-like float for "Nanahimik ang Gabi."

The MMFF 2022 films will screen in theaters from December 25 to January 7, with the awarding ceremony on December 27 in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater. — Video and photos by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

