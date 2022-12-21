MMFF 2022: Nanahimik Ang Gabi is more than just a lovers’ getaway gone wrong

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 entry Nanahimik Ang Gabi is more than just an illicit lovers’ weekend getaway gone horribly wrong.

The horror-thriller from the makers of Bagman — Rein Entertainment headed by the triumvirate of Lino Cayetano, Philip King and Shugo Praico, who is creator, writer and director of the film — carries a deeper, cautionary message that lends credence to a universal truth that no secret can be hidden forever.

As the film’s synopsis described it, Nanahimik Ang Gabi stars Ian Veneracion and Heaven Peralejo as the sugar daddy and sugar baby, respectively. One day, they go to a secluded place to enjoy a romantic weekend, but their passionate night of illicit affair suddenly turns into something crazy and deadly with the sudden arrival of a mysterious intruder (Mon Confiado) and with hidden secrets being exposed the whole night.

“The idea and the script was conceived and started during the pandemic. All the sentiments and prevailing emotions, fears and anxieties during that time, we poured it all out into writing the script so as to come up with a thrilling and exciting plot about this story,” said director Shugo in response to a STAR question during a roundtable interview.

“Naalala ko nuon, tuwing gising ko, parang you don’t know what’s going to happen next, there’s that fear of the unknown. You have no idea if there’s still work tomorrow or zombie na ba tayo sa mga susunod na araw (laughs), papasukin ba tayo kung sino mamayang gabi, yung virus ba makakarating sa bahay mo, maapektuhan ka ba, paano? Ang dami! So you try to grasp what you have, research, read, look at your surroundings. And being a writer, dun nabubuhos yung lahat ng mga nararamdaman ko sa pagsulat ng script,” he added.

The lead cast was handpicked by the filmmakers and based on their pronouncements, Heaven and Ian are expected to be seen by the public in a very different light. The former is at her most “daring” yet in the film, while Ian veers off from his favorite leading man persona.

“Challenging talaga yung roles. There was a lot of work to be done, tulungan. But from the very beginning when we presented (this project) to them, we talked about their roles, and everyone aligned with the vision of the script… And feeling namin, nakagawa kami ng story that needs to be told. Everyone held on to that despite the challenges and the hard work required,” said Shugo.

“We wish audiences will realize that the casting was very tricky. So when Mon, Heaven, Ian agreed to do this film, medyo nakahinga ng konti.”

Direk Lino also attested to how the actors went above and beyond in terms of preparations for their roles. “Madaling mahalin si Ian but his role here as a sugar daddy who is a corrupt cop — maselan yung role. (The film is a) fun horror-thriller but the roles they play are medyo maselan (somewhat tricky),” he pointed out.

He further revealed that the cast and production went through many script-reading sessions and workshops. “Minsan katabi ko lang si Ian, natatakot na ako kasi nag-iiba (siya),” said Lino.

As for Mon, he went into some extreme lengths to transform into his character. He isolated himself for four days in the mountains. “Lahat kami nag-workshop but si Mon nawala, he went to the mountains, in Baguio, alone and dala-dala lang ang script. He turned off his cellphone. Naglakad mag-isa ng isang linggo, napagkamalan pa siya ng totoong palaboy,” recalled Lino.

“But no one knew about it, no cameras, no videos, he just did it because he wanted to do something very different for the film. Gusto niya kasing nam-namin yung role niya bilang isang tao kaya pumatay… They’ve really gone over the top to prepare themselves for their characters.”

Besides the artists and their painstaking preps, Philip said the production was equally meticulous. “I told Shugo, this is your most beautifully painted-on work. So, given that, it was very tedious and meticulous, not just for the artists when they transformed into their characters, but also behind the cameras.”

Agreed direk Lino, “It’s a simple concept but the making was very meticulous because the truth is, the story of the concept is also deep. It’s really an intruder film, but behind it is a deeper story about the relationship between a sugar baby and a sugar daddy.

“It asks the questions that many of us have been asking, like when we do something bad, what is the (corresponding consequence), what comes back to us? Like Heaven’s character, nagtatanong din dun, ako nakikinabang sa taong ‘to, ano ang kapalit? Her character, a sugar baby, is a metaphor for what we are willing to sacrifice just to get what we want.

“But I think more than anything, we are asked (by the film), you want to be powerful, what’s the exchange? You want to go for what you love, what’s the exchange? You want to make money, how and will you agree to it?... And if we benefit from a bad person, are we also a bad person? Masarap tanungin yung mga tanong na lumalabas sa pelikula.”

Meanwhile, Nanahimik Ang Gabi is the latest project but the very first MMFF entry of the relatively new production outfit Rein Entertainment. Aside from movies, they have also ventured into producing series for different streaming platforms.

“Why do we do this? Kasi si Shugo, Philip and ako, we started out with ABS-CBN and we had the best years of our lives, 15 years working with GMA and ABS. But part of naging opportunity namin ay yung makapag-produce ng sarili. So what we do is we create, we write and we direct like our own films and thankfully, we’re being supported,” Lino said, citing the award-winning Bagman series, which was funded by ABS-CBN.

They are grateful to have a production house, fully run by creatives, not businessmen, and that they believe this shows in their “products.” Their works are also a reflection of reality and the things that they see rather than being determined by what people want to watch.

“(Nanahimik Ang Gabi) pakiramdam namin, ito yung pinag-uusapan, ito yung mga tanong na dapat tanungin, that’s why we’re excited with this material. And we’re excited to see all the filmfest entries. Feeling ko, this will complement all the other movies that will come out in the (MMFF),” said Lino.

The filmmakers also hope that this year’s MMFF, which fully returns to in-person screenings, will signal a new chapter in the Philippine film industry after being greatly affected by the pandemic.

Nanahimik Ang Gabi opens on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.