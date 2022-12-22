'Na-miss ko Iskul Bukol': Why Joey de Leon worked with Toni Gonzaga for MMFF 2022 entry 'My Teacher'

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Joey de Leon believed in director Paul Soriano’s statement that Toni Gonzaga is the probably the most powerful celebrity today.

At the recent press conference of their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) film “My Teacher,” Joey said that Toni’s bashers didn’t read Paul’s whole statement.

“Nabasa ko 'yun. Mali kasi naman 'yung mga bashers. Pinuputol nila du'n sa ano, e!” he said.

“Ang sinasabi ni Paul du'n sa kabuuan, sabi niya, equally powerful 'yung mga tumitira kay Toni. E, hindi naman ito nagre-react, hindi natitinag. So powerful ito… mas powerful. Kasi hindi niya pinapansin, e,” he added.

Joey said he accepted the movie because his friend Vic Sotto will not have an MMFF entry this year.

“Hindi siya gagawa, so sayang, sabi ko. Pinili ko 'yung kay Toni. Actually, ang daming offers. Meron talaga, hindi na ako nagpepelikula, e. Semi-retired na ako. So 'yun ang istorya. Saka maganda ang istorya ni Paul saka ni Toni. Medyo madrama pero pinipilit kong... binigyan ako ng free-hand ni Direk na sumundot sa... hindi ko matiis na hindi magpatawa, e,” he said.

“So may mga eksena du'n na pinayagan naman niya at saka lulusot naman. Hindi masyadong seryoso para kumpleto. Kumpleto 'yung pelikula, e. Saka na-miss ko 'yung 'Iskul Bukol,' tungkol sa school ito e. Na-miss ko rin si Miss Tapia,” he added.

Paul said in a press conference earlier this month that his wife Toni is the probably the most powerful celebrity today.

"You know, honestly, outside looking in, if I can a step back and just, you know, from a perspective of not being her husband, or her producer or her director… And just outside looking in, I really believe Toni is probably the most powerful celebrity today,” Paul said.

"Only because the criticisms and the hate that she’s getting are from equally powerful people, too. You don’t rattle relevant people if you’re not doing something better than them, 'di ba? And you know, of course, you know, I’m her husband, and I’m very extremely proud of her. She’s also one of the strongest people I know, right,” he added. —Video from Tincan YouTube channel

