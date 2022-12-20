^

Entertainment

MMFF 2022: Labyu with an Accent is inspired by Coco, Jodi’s experiences of ‘living abroad’

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 20, 2022 | 12:00am
MMFF 2022: Labyu with an Accent is inspired by Coco, Jodiâ€™s experiences of â€˜living abroadâ€™
FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano star Coco Martin and The Broken Marriage Vow actress Jodi Sta. Maria team up for Star Cinema’s Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 official entry Labyu with an Accent.

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 official entry Labyu with an Accent is a romantic-comedy film based on Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria’s experiences living abroad.

According to FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano star, he got inspired by his adventures in Canada, where he previously worked. “When I started out as an actor in indie films, hindi naman talaga artista ang gusto ko, kundi talaga to work abroad,” said Coco during the media conference for Labyu with an Accent. That was his “mindset” why he joined indie films as an actor. “Kasi nga ‘pag sinabi mo na indie films, malaki ang potential na ilabas sa abroad. And yung mga na-experience ko dun pinasok ko dito sa pelikula.”

“And then advantage naman ni Jodi, alam ko na meron din siyang magandang story or experience sa abroad. Kaya duon ko sinimulan yung story. Dun ako na-inspired kaya binuo ko yung kwento ng film. Based sa totoong karanasan namin,” he added.

Jodi, who once briefly lived and worked in Los Angeles, also shared, “I guess as actors, parang us, we really know kung anong yung hirap at sacrifices ng mga tao, who are working abroad. It’s because we were once in their shoes. It happened to us. We experienced that and I guess yun yung beauty nito, it’s relatable, hindi lang sa amin kundi sa ibang manonood.”

As per media release, Labyu with an Accent follows the story of Gabo (Coco) and Tricia (Jodi) which starts off with a whirlwind fake relationship.

Tricia is a businesswoman based in the US, but after catching her business partner-turned-fiancé cheating on her, she returns to the Philippines to mend her broken heart.

She then encounters Gabo, who is also looking for a fresh start. After availing of the latter’s “Ultimate Jowa Experience,” Tricia falls in love with him.

However, when Tricia leaves, Gabo accepts his cousin’s offer in the US to follow her. While in the US, Tricia hatches a plan to keep her domineering father from taking her ex-fiancé back for the family business. She makes Gabo act as an extremely wealthy businessman and her new boyfriend.

Will the ultimate jowa experience endure aliases and America’s challenges?

In terms of onscreen chemistry, the two said they just let it come out naturally. The Broken Marriage Vow actress offered, “Hinahayaan lang namin na tangayin kami kung saan kami dadalhin nung eksena na yun na whilst staying faithful to our characters. So, may mga scenes talaga na alam mo yung parang bigla na lang sumisipa yung kilig. Yung tawa.”

Jodi (above) and Coco in scenes from the romantic-comedy, which was partly filmed in the US.

“It’s very important that the scene is organic,” Coco chimed in and added that he just let Jodi give life to her character. “Like ako sinu-surprise ko rin siya. Hindi niya rin alam yung lines ko, I don’t give scripts, eh. Nagbibigay ako ng ‘Jods, ito lang sasabihin mo, ito lang yung sasabihin ko.’ Pero lagi akong may baon.

“Hinahayaan ko lang si Jodi maglabas ng baon niya kung meron siyang naisip. Which is ‘pag pinanood mo yung mga hindi mo inaasahan na sinasabi namin or ina-adlib namin, nandun yung kilig.”

He also praised Jodi as a “great actress,” saying: “Nadadala niya ako. Nahihila niya ako.”

“Dahil sa organic nga yung hindi masyadong planado yung bawat eksena or yung script, ang nangyayari (ngayon) mas nagiging fluid yung mga eksena namin. Kaya yung kilig, yung chemistry lumalabas siya,” he added.

Jodi further described her co-star as “hard-working” and that the way he “values his craft” is worth-emulating. His other co-actors also attested how “dedicated and hard-working” Coco is.

Coco couldn’t help but look back on his “struggling days,” which also served as his inspiration to be better at his craft. “When I was starting out, no one believed in me dahil hindi talaga ako artistahin. Ang liit ko, bulol ako. As in jologs. To be an actor was never in my vocabulary. Basta hanap lang ako ng hanap ng kung saan lang ako makapagtrabaho ng maayos to support my family.”

But then he found his way to showbiz where he “excelled.” He said, “This is my chance to make my dream come true na makapag-provide ako ng maayos sa pamilya ko. When I entered this job, I embraced it. Kasi sabi ko marami akong kakulangan. Sabi ko nga pinaka-basic hindi ako gaanung nakakaintindi ng English. Pero sabi ko I don’t want to limit myself.”

He firmly believed in the power of hard work and perseverance. That’s why he did not settle with just being an actor. He also learned film production and directing.

Whatever blessings he is enjoying right now in his career, he is paying it forward to his colleagues in the industry. He said he sees himself in them when he was starting out.

“Opportunity is very important. Sometimes, may lalapit sa akin na hihingi ng tulong, I see myself in them. Dati may trabaho ako nung two days, tapos six months, wala. Kaya ‘pag alam ko yung mga kaibigan ko or mga kakilala ko or actors who (are) struggling or lack the opportunity, naawa ako, eh,” he said.

The cast members of the romantic-comedy Labyu with an Accent during the recent grand media conference at ABS-CBN’s Dolphy Theater (from left): John Medina, Bassilyo, Jay Gonzaga, Nash Aguas, Manuel Chua, Nova Villa, Jodi, Coco, Rochelle Pangilinan, Nikki Valdez, Joross Gamboa, Sancho Vito and Marc Solis.
Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment Facebook

“Kinukuha ko sila… Kasi gusto ko kung anong nangyari sa akin, mangyari din sa kanila,” he explained on why he is “very dedicated” to his profession. “I know that minsan lang darating sa buhay ko yung ganito, tsaka gusto kong sabihin na balang araw pagtanda ko, nung time ko, ginawa ko pinaka-best kasi ang alam kong talent ko kasipagan, eh. Kaya yun yung ginagawa ko ngayon.”

Labyu with an Accent also stars Rafael Rosell, Manuel Chua, Rochelle Pangilinan, Joross Gamboa, Zeus Collins, Neil Coleta, John Estrada, Nikki Valdez, Nash Aguas, Marc Solis, John Medina, Jay Gonzaga, Bassilyo, Smugglaz, Michael de Mesa, Nova Villa, and Jaclyn Jose. Coco, credited by his real name Rodel Nacianceno, directs the movie with Malu Sevilla.

The film will start showing in cinemas on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

COCO MARTIN

JODI STA. MARIA

MMFF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kim Chiu's Wednesday Addams performance goes viral

Kim Chiu's Wednesday Addams performance goes viral

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Social media users commended Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu for her performance as Wednesday Addams in "ASAP Natin 'To" last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi, Blackpink among top YouTube videos in the Philippines for 2022

Ivana Alawi, Blackpink among top YouTube videos in the Philippines for 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
YouTube unveiled its top trending lists for 2022, dominated in the Philippines by content creators and celebrities alike,...
Entertainment
fbtw
What&rsquo;s next for Billy after winning Danse avec les stars?

What’s next for Billy after winning Danse avec les stars?

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
When Billy Crawford was announced as the grand champion of the reality TV show Danse avec les stars (France’s version...
Entertainment
fbtw
Air Supply duo gets nostalgic over their decades-long &lsquo;true friendship&rsquo;

Air Supply duo gets nostalgic over their decades-long ‘true friendship’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Music, as they say, is the closest thing we have to a time machine. This quote rang true as Air Supply transported the concert-goers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda opens up on decision to return to GMA

Boy Abunda opens up on decision to return to GMA

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 3 days ago
Boy Abunda admitted that it was a “very long and difficult” decision to move back to GMA Network after more than...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Emily in Paris creator, Star tease what awaits viewers in &lsquo;biggest season&rsquo; yet

Emily in Paris creator, Star tease what awaits viewers in ‘biggest season’ yet

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 hour ago
Season 3 of Netflix’s Emily in Paris is ready to say bonjour!
Entertainment
fbtw
Maricel Soriano, Jane de Leon honored at 6th Outstanding Men and Women awards

Maricel Soriano, Jane de Leon honored at 6th Outstanding Men and Women awards

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 9 hours ago
Seasoned stars Maricel Soriano and William Martinez and actors Jane de Leon, Ken Chan, Kelvin Miranda and Jak Roberto were...
Entertainment
fbtw
E.T. model sells for $2.6 million at movie prop auction

E.T. model sells for $2.6 million at movie prop auction

By Agence France-Presse | 11 hours ago
Other movie memorabilia sold at the Beverly Hills auction included the staff that Charlton Heston used to part the Red Sea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aces & Queens, Rotary International District 3830 launch Miss Rotary pageant

Aces & Queens, Rotary International District 3830 launch Miss Rotary pageant

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 12 hours ago
The Rotary International District 3830, in cooperation with beauty camp Aces & Queens, recently announced the maiden edition...
Entertainment
fbtw
'All worth it': Nico Bolzico awake for 30 hours, shares #WorldCup2022 fan moments

'All worth it': Nico Bolzico awake for 30 hours, shares #WorldCup2022 fan moments

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
Argentine businessman and celebrity Nico Bolzico has no regrets flying to Qatar despite not sleeping for 30 hours, just a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with