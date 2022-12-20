MMFF 2022: Labyu with an Accent is inspired by Coco, Jodiâ€™s experiences of â€˜living abroadâ€™

MMFF 2022: Labyu with an Accent is inspired by Coco, Jodi’s experiences of ‘living abroad’

FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano star Coco Martin and The Broken Marriage Vow actress Jodi Sta. Maria team up for Star Cinema’s Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 official entry Labyu with an Accent.

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 official entry Labyu with an Accent is a romantic-comedy film based on Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria’s experiences living abroad.

According to FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano star, he got inspired by his adventures in Canada, where he previously worked. “When I started out as an actor in indie films, hindi naman talaga artista ang gusto ko, kundi talaga to work abroad,” said Coco during the media conference for Labyu with an Accent. That was his “mindset” why he joined indie films as an actor. “Kasi nga ‘pag sinabi mo na indie films, malaki ang potential na ilabas sa abroad. And yung mga na-experience ko dun pinasok ko dito sa pelikula.”

“And then advantage naman ni Jodi, alam ko na meron din siyang magandang story or experience sa abroad. Kaya duon ko sinimulan yung story. Dun ako na-inspired kaya binuo ko yung kwento ng film. Based sa totoong karanasan namin,” he added.

Jodi, who once briefly lived and worked in Los Angeles, also shared, “I guess as actors, parang us, we really know kung anong yung hirap at sacrifices ng mga tao, who are working abroad. It’s because we were once in their shoes. It happened to us. We experienced that and I guess yun yung beauty nito, it’s relatable, hindi lang sa amin kundi sa ibang manonood.”

As per media release, Labyu with an Accent follows the story of Gabo (Coco) and Tricia (Jodi) which starts off with a whirlwind fake relationship.

Tricia is a businesswoman based in the US, but after catching her business partner-turned-fiancé cheating on her, she returns to the Philippines to mend her broken heart.

She then encounters Gabo, who is also looking for a fresh start. After availing of the latter’s “Ultimate Jowa Experience,” Tricia falls in love with him.

However, when Tricia leaves, Gabo accepts his cousin’s offer in the US to follow her. While in the US, Tricia hatches a plan to keep her domineering father from taking her ex-fiancé back for the family business. She makes Gabo act as an extremely wealthy businessman and her new boyfriend.

Will the ultimate jowa experience endure aliases and America’s challenges?

In terms of onscreen chemistry, the two said they just let it come out naturally. The Broken Marriage Vow actress offered, “Hinahayaan lang namin na tangayin kami kung saan kami dadalhin nung eksena na yun na whilst staying faithful to our characters. So, may mga scenes talaga na alam mo yung parang bigla na lang sumisipa yung kilig. Yung tawa.”

Jodi (above) and Coco in scenes from the romantic-comedy, which was partly filmed in the US.

“It’s very important that the scene is organic,” Coco chimed in and added that he just let Jodi give life to her character. “Like ako sinu-surprise ko rin siya. Hindi niya rin alam yung lines ko, I don’t give scripts, eh. Nagbibigay ako ng ‘Jods, ito lang sasabihin mo, ito lang yung sasabihin ko.’ Pero lagi akong may baon.

“Hinahayaan ko lang si Jodi maglabas ng baon niya kung meron siyang naisip. Which is ‘pag pinanood mo yung mga hindi mo inaasahan na sinasabi namin or ina-adlib namin, nandun yung kilig.”

He also praised Jodi as a “great actress,” saying: “Nadadala niya ako. Nahihila niya ako.”

“Dahil sa organic nga yung hindi masyadong planado yung bawat eksena or yung script, ang nangyayari (ngayon) mas nagiging fluid yung mga eksena namin. Kaya yung kilig, yung chemistry lumalabas siya,” he added.

Jodi further described her co-star as “hard-working” and that the way he “values his craft” is worth-emulating. His other co-actors also attested how “dedicated and hard-working” Coco is.

Coco couldn’t help but look back on his “struggling days,” which also served as his inspiration to be better at his craft. “When I was starting out, no one believed in me dahil hindi talaga ako artistahin. Ang liit ko, bulol ako. As in jologs. To be an actor was never in my vocabulary. Basta hanap lang ako ng hanap ng kung saan lang ako makapagtrabaho ng maayos to support my family.”

But then he found his way to showbiz where he “excelled.” He said, “This is my chance to make my dream come true na makapag-provide ako ng maayos sa pamilya ko. When I entered this job, I embraced it. Kasi sabi ko marami akong kakulangan. Sabi ko nga pinaka-basic hindi ako gaanung nakakaintindi ng English. Pero sabi ko I don’t want to limit myself.”

He firmly believed in the power of hard work and perseverance. That’s why he did not settle with just being an actor. He also learned film production and directing.

Whatever blessings he is enjoying right now in his career, he is paying it forward to his colleagues in the industry. He said he sees himself in them when he was starting out.

“Opportunity is very important. Sometimes, may lalapit sa akin na hihingi ng tulong, I see myself in them. Dati may trabaho ako nung two days, tapos six months, wala. Kaya ‘pag alam ko yung mga kaibigan ko or mga kakilala ko or actors who (are) struggling or lack the opportunity, naawa ako, eh,” he said.

Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment Facebook The cast members of the romantic-comedy Labyu with an Accent during the recent grand media conference at ABS-CBN’s Dolphy Theater (from left): John Medina, Bassilyo, Jay Gonzaga, Nash Aguas, Manuel Chua, Nova Villa, Jodi, Coco, Rochelle Pangilinan, Nikki Valdez, Joross Gamboa, Sancho Vito and Marc Solis.

“Kinukuha ko sila… Kasi gusto ko kung anong nangyari sa akin, mangyari din sa kanila,” he explained on why he is “very dedicated” to his profession. “I know that minsan lang darating sa buhay ko yung ganito, tsaka gusto kong sabihin na balang araw pagtanda ko, nung time ko, ginawa ko pinaka-best kasi ang alam kong talent ko kasipagan, eh. Kaya yun yung ginagawa ko ngayon.”

Labyu with an Accent also stars Rafael Rosell, Manuel Chua, Rochelle Pangilinan, Joross Gamboa, Zeus Collins, Neil Coleta, John Estrada, Nikki Valdez, Nash Aguas, Marc Solis, John Medina, Jay Gonzaga, Bassilyo, Smugglaz, Michael de Mesa, Nova Villa, and Jaclyn Jose. Coco, credited by his real name Rodel Nacianceno, directs the movie with Malu Sevilla.

The film will start showing in cinemas on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.