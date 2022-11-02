^

Maxene Magalona finally moves out from marital home

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 10:27am
Maxene Magalona finally moves out from marital home
Maxene Magalona in an Instagram post on October 31, 2022
Maxene Magalona via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maxene Magalona moved out from her marital home after confirming her separation with husband Rob Mananquil. 

In her Instagram account, Maxene posted a video of her moving out. 

“Finally moved out of my marital home and into my own apartment,” she captioned the post. 

She thanked the people who helped her pack her things.

“Thank God for living angels such as Ms. Isa Guico Reyes of @neatobsessions and her lovely team led by senior organizer Isay as well the kind kuyas of @transportifyphilippines for helping me practically get my life together with this move,” she wrote. 

“I am forever grateful for the beautiful energy we created and shared together. We played and sang our hearts out to sad love songs while packing my things and then enjoyed a meal of plant-based burgers from @burgerkingph c/o @grabfoodph,” she added. 

Maxene also advised single people to get moving forward. 

“Move on, move out and move forward. When something ‘negative’ is happening in your life, approach the situation with love and kindness. God is with you every step of the way,” she said. 

“To my fellow single ladies and gents out there, let’s get moving!” she added. 

Maxene and Rob tied the knot in January 2018. Breakup rumors between the two circulated recently before Maxene admitted less than a month ago that they parted ways.

RELATED: 'No date? No problem': Maxene Magalona on being 'single and childless'

