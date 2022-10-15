^

'No date? No problem': Maxene Magalona on being 'single and childless'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 1:00pm
Maxene Magalona

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maxene Magalona is embracing her life as a single woman, talking about the "perks of being single and childless."

The actress is married to model and musician Rob Mananquil. 

In a post on her Instagram account yesterday, October 14, Maxene appeared to be eating alone in a Korean restaurant.

"You have full control of your schedule. You can literally do anything you want on any day at whatever time," Maxene wrote in the caption. "Life is all about perspective. Do you see your glass half empty or half full? I see mine overflowing."

In the same post, Maxene said she watches movies in theaters alone, takes herself out on dates, goes on long solo drives, and buys crystals for extra protection.

Rumors of Maxene and Rob separating first emerged earlier this year when the actress dropped the Mananquil surname and took out photos of her husband from her social media accounts. These were followed by solo trips to Bagiuo and Boracay. People also noticed how Rob and Maxene started to unfollow each other on social media.

At that time, Maxene pleaded to the public to stop inquiring about her personal life. "Actors are human beings too. Even if our job entails us to be in the limelight, it doesn’t mean that we owe our private stories to the public," she said. 

Maxene and Rob had a church wedding in Makati and a beach wedding in Boracay in January 2018. They were engaged for less than a year and were last seen together in Bali in early 2021.

RELATED: 'Don't abuse that love': Maxene Magalona shares cryptic post amid split rumors with Rob Mananquil

