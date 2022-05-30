^

Donita Rose, Felson Palad announce engagement

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 11:19am
Donita Rose, Felson Palad announce engagement
Actress and host Donita Rose and gospel singer Felson Palad in an Instagram post on April 6, 2022.
Donita Rose via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Months after admitting that she's dating the gospel singer, Donita Rose revealed that she's now engaged with Felson Palad. 

In her Instagram account, Donita posted a photo of her with Felson, showing her engagement ring. 

“Am now officially engaged!” she captioned the post. 

Celebrities such as Ruffa Gutierrez, Assunta de Rossi, Ana Roces, Gellie de Belen, Geneva Cruz, Pops Fernandez, Jaya and Vina Morales, to name a few, congratulated Donita and Felson. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donita Rose (@dashofdonita)

"Yun ohhhhhh. We kept our mouth shut hahaha congratulations again. We are Happy for both of you," Vina said. 

"Yes!!! So happy for you guys and thank you for letting us know agad agad hahah that was such an honor for Gary & I. God bless your new journey," Jaya commented. 

“Wowwwwww Congratulations Barbiedoll!!!! So happy for you," Gelli said. 

In his Instagram post, Felson posted a photo of him and Donita with the engagement ring on.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Felson Palad (@felsonpalad)

"The wedding was perfect," he said, referring to another wedding he attended with the actress prior to their own.

Donita first revealed that she's dating Felson last April. 

She took to her Instagram account to share that she's dating the singer after her divorce with ex-husband Eric Villarama in 2016. 

"The grass seems greener these days, or is it just me?" Donita captioned her post revealing Felson. 

