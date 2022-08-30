^

Entertainment

LIST: Taylor Swift leads MTV VMAs 2022 winners

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 7:44am
LIST: Taylor Swift leads MTV VMAs 2022 winners
Taylor Swift picks up three major awards for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
AFP / Theo Wargo, Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift bagged the MTV Video Music Awards Video of the Year for "All Too Well" as she announced a new album dropping this October. 

Red Hot Chili Peppers, meanwhile, were named Global Icons. 

Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton artist Bad Bunny won MTV's Artist of the Year award.

Here is the complete list of winners at the recently concluded MTV Video Music Awards 2022:

Video of the year 

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Related: Taylor Swift gives new album details, wins Video of the Year at 2022 MTV VMAs

Artist of the year

WINNER: Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Song of the year

Adele – “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records
WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best new artist  

WINNER: Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
Ma?neskin – Arista Records
Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records       

Push performance of the year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records
WINNER: December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Best pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records

Best hip-hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
WINNER: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

Best rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records
WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Best alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
WINNER: Ma?neskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records
Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots  – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records
Bad Bunny – “Titi? Me Pregunto?” – Rimas Entertainment
Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records
Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Suen?os Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW
Chlo?e – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records
WINNER: The Weeknd – “Out of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-pop

BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment
WINNER: LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment
TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

Video for good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
WINNER: Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit
Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best metaverse performance

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Related: Blackpink performs, Lisa scores historic win at MTV VMAs 2022

Best longform video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best art direction

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Best visual effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Best choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
WINNER: Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Best editing 

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
WINNER: ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

Group of the year

BLACKPINK
WINNER: BTS
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic

Song of the summer

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”
Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U”
Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”
WINNER: Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kane Brown – “Grand”
Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”
Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Rosalía – “Bizcochito”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Album of the year

Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

RELATED: 'I needed the work': Johnny Depp on surprise appearance at MTV VMAs 2022

MTV VMA

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, reunited with TV host Willie Rev...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde share more details about engagement

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde share more details about engagement

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde shared more information about their engagement a month after the proposal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano reveals Hollywood movie role, bonds with Hollywood co-star

Liza Soberano reveals Hollywood movie role, bonds with Hollywood co-star

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano is living her Hollywood dreams as she bonds with co-star Kathryn Newton.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ai-Ai Delas Alas bares 'secret life' while living in California

Ai-Ai Delas Alas bares 'secret life' while living in California

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Comedienne and actress Ai-Ai Delas Alas has come clean about the "secret life" she lives while she is in California,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I needed the work': Johnny Depp on surprise appearance at MTV VMAs 2022

'I needed the work': Johnny Depp on surprise appearance at MTV VMAs 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards 2022.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
ABS-CBN Films takes a new direction as it returns to cinemas

ABS-CBN Films takes a new direction as it returns to cinemas

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 9 hours ago
ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc. is taking a new direction as it makes its way back to the cinemas in the last quarter of 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ysabel Ortega marks a new turning point in her career

Ysabel Ortega marks a new turning point in her career

By Jerry Donato | 9 hours ago
Ysabel essays the role of the private nurse Cynthia, who wishes to give her family a good life, in the Kapuso drama romance...
Entertainment
fbtw
The return of the 85-year-old Dahil Sa&rsquo;yo

The return of the 85-year-old Dahil Sa’yo

By Baby A. Gil | 9 hours ago
The Marcoses were restored to Malacañang in an overwhelming manner during the last elections. With such a mandate,...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Eliza Pineda, Joshua Dionisio reunite, to recreate viral 'MMK' scene
Exclusive

WATCH: Eliza Pineda, Joshua Dionisio reunite, to recreate viral 'MMK' scene

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Actress Eliza Pineda reunited with former on-screen partner Joshua Dionisio during her birthday recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hoo caught in conspiracy with the rich in Korean 'Little Women'

Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hoo caught in conspiracy with the rich in Korean 'Little Women'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
"Little Women" gone bad?
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with