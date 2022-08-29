Taylor Swift gives new album details, wins Video of the Year at 2022 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift picks up three major awards for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift picked up three major awards as well as announced that she has a brand-new album at the freshly concluded 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held on August 28 (New York time) in New Jersey, United States.

"I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st," the pop star said during her acceptance speech.

Immediately after the clock struck midnight, Swift took to her Instagram to announce that her new album "Midnights" will be a 13-track release.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we'll meet ourselves," part of the art card with her picture in deep contemplation reads.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," it ended.

Swift won the Video of the Year, Best Longform Video and Best Direction for "All Too Well (10 minute version) (Taylor's Version)."

"All Too Well" was first released in 2012 as part of her fourth studio album "Red." She released its re-recorded version in two forms, the five-minute version and the unabridged 10-minute version in 2021.

The latter was accompanied with the short film written and directed by Swift that stars herself and actors Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

