^

Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives new album details, wins Video of the Year at 2022 MTV VMAs

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 2:59pm
Taylor Swift gives new album details, wins Video of the Year at 2022 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift picks up three major awards for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
AFP / Theo Wargo, Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift picked up three major awards as well as announced that she has a brand-new album at the freshly concluded 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held on August 28 (New York time) in New Jersey, United States. 

"I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st," the pop star said during her acceptance speech. 

Immediately after the clock struck midnight, Swift took to her Instagram to announce that her new album "Midnights" will be a 13-track release. 

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we'll meet ourselves," part of the art card with her picture in deep contemplation reads. 

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," it ended. 

Swift won the Video of the Year, Best Longform Video and Best Direction for "All Too Well (10 minute version) (Taylor's Version)." 

"All Too Well" was first released in 2012 as part of her fourth studio album "Red." She released its re-recorded version in two forms, the five-minute version and the unabridged 10-minute version in 2021. 

The latter was accompanied with the short film written and directed by Swift that stars herself and actors Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. 

RELATED: Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' version suggests it's about ex Jake Gyllenhaal

ALL TOO WELL

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS

MTV VMA

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ai-Ai Delas Alas bares 'secret life' while living in California

Ai-Ai Delas Alas bares 'secret life' while living in California

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Comedienne and actress Ai-Ai Delas Alas has come clean about the "secret life" she lives while she is in California,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Jo Koy loves talking about being Pinoy on stage

Why Jo Koy loves talking about being Pinoy on stage

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Even though he’s selling out shows, Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy still randomly goes to small open mics...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval makes first public appearance since pregnancy issue

AJ Raval makes first public appearance since pregnancy issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Sexy actress AJ Raval made her first public appearance at the special screening of her film "Sitio Diablo" yesterday following...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Rhiza Pascua stays on top of the game

How Rhiza Pascua stays on top of the game

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
How do you make a big showbiz name even bigger? In the entertainment industry, Rhiza Pascua stands out in the arena of international...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne San Jose's heart in a good place, says Gary V

Julie Anne San Jose's heart in a good place, says Gary V

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
"Di Ka Akin" is a pop ballad about closure and new beginnings, but the song does not necessarily reflect Julie Anne San Jose's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hoo caught in conspiracy with the rich in Korean 'Little Women'

Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hoo caught in conspiracy with the rich in Korean 'Little Women'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 minutes ago
"Little Women" gone bad?
Entertainment
fbtw
Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

By Jan Milo Severo | 53 minutes ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, reunited with TV host Willie Rev...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano reveals Hollywood movie role, bonds with Hollywood co-star

Liza Soberano reveals Hollywood movie role, bonds with Hollywood co-star

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano is living her Hollywood dreams as she bonds with co-star Kathryn Newton.
Entertainment
fbtw
'I needed the work': Johnny Depp on surprise appearance at MTV VMAs 2022

'I needed the work': Johnny Depp on surprise appearance at MTV VMAs 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards 2022.
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink performs, Lisa scores historic win at MTV VMAs 2022

Blackpink performs, Lisa scores historic win at MTV VMAs 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Blackpink looked smashing in their black outfits with pink accents while performing "Pink Venom" while rapper Lisa scored...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with