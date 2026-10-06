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Zanjoe Marudo confirms Ria Atayde’s 2nd pregnancy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 12:18pm
Zanjoe Marudo confirms Ria Ataydeâ€™s 2nd pregnancy
Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Zanjoe Marudo is set to become a father for the second time as his wife, actress Ria Atayde-Marudo, is pregnant with their second child.

Zanjoe confirmed the pregnancy during a private screening of the CinePanalo Film Festival entry “Apol of My Ai” on Sunday, October 4.

“Buntis si Ria, hindi lang namin ina-announce,” Zanjoe told members of the media when asked about the pregnancy.

The actor’s confirmation came as a surprise to reporters, who asked if he was serious or merely joking. Zanjoe then confirmed that Ria is indeed pregnant.

Their second child will be the younger sibling of their son, Sabino, who is now two years old.

Zanjoe said he is grateful for the blessing of having another child.

When asked whether they are expecting a boy or a girl, the actor opted to keep the baby’s sex private for now.

“Naku, saka na natin i-announce at kahit ano, babae o lalaki,” he said.

Zanjoe also opened up about his parenting style, admitting that he can be both a disciplinarian and a “spoiler” dad to Sabino.

“Parehas, eh. May mga punto na magiging disciplinarian (kasi) ayaw mo namang masanay na ganu’n (spoiled), pero may mga time na spoiler ako kasi kawawa naman kapag hindi mo ibibigay,” he said.

According to Zanjoe, Sabino is a playful child who already knows how to make people laugh.

“Makulit si Sabino, eh. Nakakatawa rin siya, may pagkapilyo ng konti. Alam niya kung paano magpatawa, marunong magloko at alam niya kapag nagloloko siya,” he said.

Zanjoe and Ria welcomed their first child in September 2024.

The couple got married in February 2024.

RELATED: Zanjoe and Ria pull off surprise wedding

 

RIA ATAYDE

ZANJOE MARUDO
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