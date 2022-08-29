^

Korean Wave

Blackpink performs, Lisa scores historic win at MTV VMAs 2022

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 11:56am
Blackpink performs, Lisa scores historic win at MTV VMAs 2022
Blackpink members Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé cheer on Lisa as the latter receives her Moonman after her historic win as the first female artist to win the Best K-pop category at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
AFP/Getty Images/Angela Weiss, Theo Wargo

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink looked smashing in their black outfits with pink accents while performing "Pink Venom" on Sunday night (August 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) held in New Jersey, United States. 

Rapper Lisa Manoban is the first female K-pop artist to win the Best K-Pop category for her hit solo single "Lalisa." She bested BTS, ITZY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and TWICE. 

"Blinks, you're like the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen," she addressed the fandom of Blackpink. 

She also thanked and acknowledged her bandmates, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé in Korean during her acceptance speech. 

Apart from Lisa' historic win, Blackpink also picked up the Best Metaverse Performance award for their collaboration with video game company PUBG. 

Video from MTV YouTube channel

READ: Blackpink first K-pop group to host in-game concert on PUBG Mobile

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK LISA

LISA MANOBAN

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS

MTV VMA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Tree featured in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' to be named natural monument in South Korea
2 days ago

Tree featured in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' to be named natural monument in South Korea

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Since appearing on "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," the hackberry tree found atop a hill in Dongbu Village has seen a surge...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean food helps Sandara Park recover from COVID-19
2 days ago

Korean food helps Sandara Park recover from COVID-19

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Despite having a "strange voice," Sandara Park is now on the way to recovery after contracting COVID-19.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Netflix to offer P7 gas to mark 'Seoul Vibe' launch
3 days ago

Netflix to offer P7 gas to mark 'Seoul Vibe' launch

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Netflix is offering a P7 per liter of gas to promote their newest Korean film "Seoul Vibe" on August 26.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Girls' Generation reunites on stage after five years
8 days ago

Girls' Generation reunites on stage after five years

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Fans of Girls' Generation (SNSD) took to Twitter on August 20 to express their overwhelming gratitude after seeing all eight...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' second season confirmed
11 days ago

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' second season confirmed

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
It whale definitely be not the last episode that will be airing tonight for everybody's favorite K-drama couple. The second...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'No big changes': Hyun Bin opens up on marriage to Son Ye Jin, expecting first child
11 days ago

'No big changes': Hyun Bin opens up on marriage to Son Ye Jin, expecting first child

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Korean star Hyun Bin opened up further about his marriage to "Crash Landing With You" co-star Son Ye-Jin, who is currently...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with