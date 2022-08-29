Blackpink performs, Lisa scores historic win at MTV VMAs 2022

Blackpink members Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé cheer on Lisa as the latter receives her Moonman after her historic win as the first female artist to win the Best K-pop category at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink looked smashing in their black outfits with pink accents while performing "Pink Venom" on Sunday night (August 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) held in New Jersey, United States.

Rapper Lisa Manoban is the first female K-pop artist to win the Best K-Pop category for her hit solo single "Lalisa." She bested BTS, ITZY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and TWICE.

"Blinks, you're like the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen," she addressed the fandom of Blackpink.

She also thanked and acknowledged her bandmates, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé in Korean during her acceptance speech.

Apart from Lisa' historic win, Blackpink also picked up the Best Metaverse Performance award for their collaboration with video game company PUBG.

— Video from MTV YouTube channel

