Jao Mapa admits â€˜TOTGAâ€™ remark on Rosanna Roces led to marital issue

Jao Mapa admits ‘TOTGA’ remark on Rosanna Roces led to marital issue

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jao Mapa clarified his earlier statement that actress Rosanna Roces was his “TOTGA” or “The One That Got Away,” saying he did not actually know the meaning of the term when he made the remark.

In a recent interview with Stanley Chi and guest co-host James Caraan, Jao retracted his previous statement about Rosanna, saying it even caused an issue between him and his wife.

“Alam n’yo nag-away kami ng misis ko. We talked about this with my wife. 'Di ko nga alam kung ano ibig sabihin ng TOTGA, eh,” Jao said.

The actor explained that he only learned the meaning of the acronym after being asked about it.

“Kaya hindi ko rin alam. Tinanong ko nga kung anong meaning ng TOTGA. Ako nga nakipag-split sa kanya (Osang), so, she’s not really the one that got away,” he said.

Jao also pointed out that Rosanna was already married at the time of their breakup.

“Besides, I had nothing to lose at that time plus alam ko meron na siyang asawa at that time,” he added.

Despite clarifying his statement, Jao admitted that their breakup was not a happy one.

“Wala namang masayang breakup, eh,” he said.

The actor said he is now happy with his life and marriage, adding that his only wish is to grow old with his wife.

“To tell you the truth, I’m happy where I am now, happily married and ang hangad ko na lang sa buhay is to grow old with my wife,” he said.

Jao also explained that his relationship with Rosanna had not been an issue throughout his marriage until his recent “TOTGA” remark resurfaced.

“During our marriage, hindi rin naman o wala naman si Osang at that time na naging problema and it was only during the ‘Matrikula,’ that was the whole thing. After that wala na, we had very good three months. That’s it,” he said.

Jao and Rosanna previously worked together in the 1997 film “Matrikula,” directed by Romy Suzara and presented by Premiere Entertainment Productions.

Jao recently went viral after describing Rosanna as his “TOTGA” during an interview on the “Kay Susan Tayo” vlog.

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