'I needed the work': Johnny Depp on surprise appearance at MTV VMAs 2022

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 12:30pm
'I needed the work': Johnny Depp on surprise appearance at MTV VMAs 2022
Johnny Depp at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022
Screengrab from Johnny Depp via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards 2022.

Johnny, who is trying to rebuild his career after his defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, appeared as an astronaut above the crown of the music awards. 

"I needed the work," Johnny said. 

"I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

After he won against Amber, Johnny released an album with English rocker Jeff Beck last July. 

The 13-track album "18," on which Depp sings and plays guitar, features mainly covers, and so far it has been critically panned. 

The album includes renditions of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" and John Lennon's "Isolation," as well as the Velvet Underground classic "Venus In Furs."

