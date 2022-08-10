Anne Curtis remembers ‘almost mom’ Cherie Gil

Posters for 'May Bukas Pa' (left) and 'Ika-13 Kapitulo' starring Anne Curtis and Cherie Gil, among others.

MANILA, Philippines — After a successful comeback as “It’s Showtime” host and as a concert performer, Anne Curtis is excited to return to acting.

She, however, is sad that one of the greatest actresses she worked with, screen legend Cherie Gil, recently passed away.

At a media huddle following the re-launch of Prime Video last night, Anne, the streaming platform’s endorser, spoke fondly about her “almost mom” Cherie.

“I was very young. I worked with her in ‘May Bukas Pa.’ After that, I worked with her in ‘Ika-13 Kapitulo.’ She’s in my movie before I became pregnant, ‘Just a Stranger,’ she had a cameo there,” Anne recalled, in response to Philstar.com’s question on how she was affected by Cherie’s passing. Anne first worked with Cherie when Anne was only 14 years old.

“You know, I’m simply saddened because she was always such a beautiful soul to speak to – always giving me advice, you know, almost like a mother to me because I met her when I was so young. Whenever she would speak to me, it was always like a motherly advice. And I’ve been seeing her kids since they were young and then I see them grow up. We always keep in touch through Instagram. So of course, I was deeply saddened by it.”

Anne hopes that through Prime Video, more Filipino content, like her and Cherie’s movies, would be more available to present and future generations.

