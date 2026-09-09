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LIST: Flooded Metro Manila areas on September 9

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 3:51pm
LIST: Flooded Metro Manila areas on September 9
Floodwaters affected UN Avenue corner Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday morning, September 9 as heavy rains persist over the region.
The Philippine STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Some routes in Metro Manila were affected by floodwaters again as parts of the region experienced light to moderate with occasional heavy rains on Wednesday, September 9.

Earlier Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA declared an orange rainfall warning in some parts of Metro Manila, including Valenzuela, Caloocan, Malabon, Quezon City, Navotas, Manila, Mandaluyong, San Juan and Marikina.

As of 3:00 p.m, reports from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and local government units declared the following routes and areas affected by flooding:

Impassable to all types of vehicles

Quezon City

  • Brgy. Sienna
    • NS Amoranto cor Don Jose St. - 37 inches, waist deep
    • NS Amoranto cor Palali St. - 37 inches, waist deep
    • NS Amoranto cor Banawe St. - 26 inches, tire deep
    • NS Amoranto cor Tabayoc St. - 26 inches, tire deep
    • NS Amoranto cor Ubay St. - 26 inches, tire deep

Impassable to light vehicles

Quezon City

  • Brgy. Damayan, West Riverside Interior - 19 inches, knee deep
  • Brgy. Sienna, Don Jose St cor Sct Alcaraz St. - 19 inches, knee deep

Passable with caution

Quezon City

  • Brgy. Sto. Domingo (Matalahib), NS Amoranto cor Banawe - 10 inches, half-knee deep
  • Brgy. Dona Imelda, Guirayan cor Baloy - 9 inches, ankle deep 
  • Brgy. Del Monte, W Riverside cor Atty Pat Senador - 8 inches, gutter deep
  • Brgy. Dona Imelda
    • G. Araneta cor Sta. Mesa - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • Aurora Hilltop - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • 48 Kapiligan - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • 29 Kapiligan - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • 42 Kapiligan - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • Brgy. Santol - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • G. Araneta cor. Baloy (Southbound)
  • Brgy. Sienna
    • G. Araneta cor NS Amoranto - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • NS Amoranto cor Biak na Bato St. - 8 inches, gutter deep
  • Brgy. Sto. Domingo (Matalahib)
    • NS Amoranto cor. Don Jose - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • Calamba cor Don Jose- 8 inches, gutter deep
    • Samat cor Don Jose- 8 inches, gutter deep
    • Sto. Domingo cor. Calamba - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • Biak na Bato cor. Don Manuel - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • MC cor. Don Pepe - 8 inches, gutter deep
    • Talipapa Alley - 8 inches, gutter deep
  • Brgy. Tatalon
    • G Araneta cor Kitanlad - 8 inches, gutter deep

Malabon City

  • Tañong F. Sevilla Blvd. (Bayan) - 8 inches, gutter deep

Floods in other areas have already subsided, but light to moderate rains are still expected in the next three hours. 

Refresh this page for updates.

FLOODED AREAS

METRO MANILA
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