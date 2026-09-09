LIST: Flooded Metro Manila areas on September 9

Floodwaters affected UN Avenue corner Taft Avenue in Manila on Wednesday morning, September 9 as heavy rains persist over the region.

MANILA, Philippines — Some routes in Metro Manila were affected by floodwaters again as parts of the region experienced light to moderate with occasional heavy rains on Wednesday, September 9.

Earlier Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA declared an orange rainfall warning in some parts of Metro Manila, including Valenzuela, Caloocan, Malabon, Quezon City, Navotas, Manila, Mandaluyong, San Juan and Marikina.

As of 3:00 p.m, reports from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and local government units declared the following routes and areas affected by flooding:

Impassable to all types of vehicles

Quezon City

Brgy. Sienna NS Amoranto cor Don Jose St. - 37 inches, waist deep NS Amoranto cor Palali St. - 37 inches, waist deep NS Amoranto cor Banawe St. - 26 inches, tire deep NS Amoranto cor Tabayoc St. - 26 inches, tire deep NS Amoranto cor Ubay St. - 26 inches, tire deep



Impassable to light vehicles

Quezon City

Brgy. Damayan, West Riverside Interior - 19 inches, knee deep

Brgy. Sienna, Don Jose St cor Sct Alcaraz St. - 19 inches, knee deep

Passable with caution

Quezon City

Brgy. Sto. Domingo (Matalahib), NS Amoranto cor Banawe - 10 inches, half-knee deep

Brgy. Dona Imelda, Guirayan cor Baloy - 9 inches, ankle deep

Brgy. Del Monte, W Riverside cor Atty Pat Senador - 8 inches, gutter deep

Brgy. Dona Imelda G. Araneta cor Sta. Mesa - 8 inches, gutter deep Aurora Hilltop - 8 inches, gutter deep 48 Kapiligan - 8 inches, gutter deep 29 Kapiligan - 8 inches, gutter deep 42 Kapiligan - 8 inches, gutter deep Brgy. Santol - 8 inches, gutter deep G. Araneta cor. Baloy (Southbound)

Brgy. Sienna G. Araneta cor NS Amoranto - 8 inches, gutter deep NS Amoranto cor Biak na Bato St. - 8 inches, gutter deep

Brgy. Sto. Domingo (Matalahib) NS Amoranto cor. Don Jose - 8 inches, gutter deep Calamba cor Don Jose- 8 inches, gutter deep Samat cor Don Jose- 8 inches, gutter deep Sto. Domingo cor. Calamba - 8 inches, gutter deep Biak na Bato cor. Don Manuel - 8 inches, gutter deep MC cor. Don Pepe - 8 inches, gutter deep Talipapa Alley - 8 inches, gutter deep

Brgy. Tatalon G Araneta cor Kitanlad - 8 inches, gutter deep



Malabon City

Tañong F. Sevilla Blvd. (Bayan) - 8 inches, gutter deep

Floods in other areas have already subsided, but light to moderate rains are still expected in the next three hours.

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