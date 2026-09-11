M1ss Jade So finishes 'Drag Race Down Under vs The World' as runner-up

Filipina drag queen M1ss Jade So on "Drag Race Down Under vs the World"

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina drag artist M1ss Jade So repeated her 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 2 runner-up finish on the inaugural "Drag Race Down Under vs The World."

A spin-off special of "Drag Race Down Under," the Australian version of the US reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race," the show features several Australian drag queens face off against representatives of other international "Drag Race" editions.

Jade was one of the favorites entering the finale but was ultimately not selected for the Top 2 spots by host and main judge Michelle Visage, finishing joint-third with hometown bet Vybe.

British drag queen Michael Marouli was crowned the winner after beating another local queen Art Simone in the final lip sync battle of RuPaul Charles' "Adrenaline."

It was an apt finish given that both Michael and Art claimed four badges the entire season, with Jade close behind with three.

Apart from the "Queen of the Mothertucking World" title, Michael will receive a crown and scepter, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics, and AUD$50,000 (P2.15 million).

Season progress

Jade previously finished joint third on the second season of "Drag Race Philippines," the finals of which historically had two other transwomen, including eventual winner Captivating Katkat.

Going into "Drag Race Down Under vs The World," the Filipina bannered her Dakesang Goddessa branding that was "very cunty, ethereal, and demonic."

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All the other contestants were initially weirded out but eventually warmed up to Jade's uniqueness, especially as she displayed memorable runway looks week after week by hiding the fact she took design classes.

During a one-on-one with Michelle midway through the finale, the host asked Jade if the latter ever thought she'd make it to the end.

The Filipina reiterated her belief that she manifested making the finals and just needed to live knowing it would happen.

She recounted her Goddessa brand emerged during her college years before entering "Drag Race," starting with Dollification to embrace her femininity as a transwoman.

"Now that I've learned my attitudes, emotions, and whole personality and life, I am now trying to learn everything to make the best version myself by [creating] Goddessafication," Jade shared.

Michelle also asked the importance of Jade being the latest artist to bring Filipino drag to the global stage, which Jade labelled an honor and responsibility, but even more so for raising the flags for other trans queens.

"I need to stand with my trans sisters for us to not experience dsicrimination, violence, and harassment," Jade later added in a confessional.

The host hailed the Filipina as "a fantastic queen, incredibly strong competitor, and love personified." Later in the episode, Michael called Jade one of the most interesting and intriguing people ever, with a unique take on the world.

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Final critique

The last runway category of the season was "Best Mothertucking Drag" and Jade went for an angel-cum-alien metallic queen look that summarized the Filipina's whole performance.

One her limbs were Baybayin characters that read out the words "charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent" — qualities asked of "Drag Race" contestants — and in front of her the translation for "drag superstar."

Judge and "Drag Race Down Under" Season 4 winner Lazy Susan commended Jade for incredibly representing the Philippines by delivering "one of the all-time runway packages ever witnessed on the show," which Michelle agreed with.

"It's never just one thing, it's evolving and changing, your concepts are so exciting," Susan added before Jade quipped about representing her alien world of Vortexa.

Remaining judge and local comedian Rhys Nicholson admitted having a growing obsession for Jade over the course of the competition, to which Michelle called the Filipina's final look "outrageous."

"That little kid that didn't feel like they belonged is there shining on that stage right now as the beautiful woman in front of me," Michelle continued. "You are beautiful, gifted, talented, so kind and loving, and I saw all of that."

Michelle and Susan reiterated Jade's uniqueness and runway looks during the final deliberation, with Rhys expanding on the latter that Jade created full-formed and realized worlds. Michelle also described the Filipina's outfits as the perfect blend of costume and drag but the latter still shines.

Filipinos need not wait long for more drag excellence as the fourth season of "Drag Race Philippines" will begin later this month.

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