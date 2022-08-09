LIST: Must-watch Cherie Gil TV, movie performances

MANILA, Philippines — She was born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, given the nickname "La Primera Contravida," but to Filipinos, she is best known as Cherie Gil — an actress who dominated every platform she graced with poise and prowess.

Cherie died last August 5 at the age of 59, leaving colleagues in the entertainment industry and fans alike to remember her greatest performances on the silver screen, television, and stage.

Here is a list of Cherie's best works, from her tender beginnings in the early 1980s to timeless portrayals into the 21st century:

'Manila by Night' (1980)

As a child of actors Eddie Mesa and Rosemarie Gil, Cherie entered showbiz at a very early age and starred in several projects, but it wasn't until Ishmael Bernal's "Manila by Night" did she break through the ranks on her own.

"Manila by Night" follows several characters as they unveil the ugly truth behind city life in the Philippines.

Starring with Cherie were fellow actresses who also grew in stardom like Alma Moreno, Rio Locsin, Lorna Tolentino, Gina Alajar, and the late Charito Solis.

'Oro, Plata, Mata' (1982)

Two years later, Cherie starred in the Filipino classic, "Oro, Plata, Mata," directed by Peque Gallaga and written by Joey Reyes — both of whom became good colleagues of the actress.

Whereas "Manila by Night" takes place within the era it was shot, "Oro, Plata, Mata" is set during the Second World War, involving two families in Negros.

Cherie plays the young Trining Ojeda, sister to Sandy Andolong's Maggie and first love of Joel Torre's Miguel Lorenzo. Other actors who starred with the trio included Liza Lorena, Ronnie Lazaro, Jaime Fabregas, and Kuh Ledesma.

'Bituing Walang Ningning' (1985)

What would a list about Cherie without mentioning the film that cemented her place in the hearts of Filipinos?

Emmanuel Borlaza's "Bituing Walang Ningning" starred Cherie as Lavinia Arguelles alongside Sharon Cuneta's Dorina Pineda and Christopher de Leon's Nico Escobar. It is an adaptation of Nerissa Cabral's serialized comic strip.

Cherie will be forever remembered because of the iconic line she uttered to Sharon's Dorina, "You're nothing but a second-rate, trying hard copycat!" before dousing her with a glass of water (which she apparently improvised).

'May Bukas Pa' (2000) and 'Sa Puso Ko Iingatan Ka' (2001-03)

Cherie also graced television screens numerous times in episodes of "Regal Shocker" and "Maalala Mo Kaya" and the sketch comedy show "Champoy."

"May Bukas Pa" and "Sa Puso Ko Iingatan Ka" are just two of the many teleseryes that she was seen in. Both shows are particularly significant as she starred with her mother while her late brother, Mark Gil, also appeared in "Sa Puso Ko Iingatan Ka."

'Lastikman: Unang Banat' (2004) and 'Lastikman' (2007-08)

Cherie was immersed in a wide range of genres when it came to acting, even giving comic book adaptations a try. Did you know she played Valentina in Peque Gallaga's "Mars Ravelo's Darna: Ang Pagbabalik" opposite Anjanette Abayari?

She even appeared in not one, but two "Lastikman" projects, another creation by Ravelo, beginning with the 2004 film that had Mark Bautista in the lead role — and also starred with her late brother Mark — then the television series as the mother of the lead star, Vhong Navarro's love interest, and eventually a villain.

'Citizen Jake' (2018)

After a string of appearances on different mediums, Cherie appeared in Mike de Leon's "Citizen Jake" — his first movie since 1999 — a noir crime drama that starred real-life journalist Atom Araullo.

For her role in the film, Cherie was awarded the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards' Movie Supporting Actress of the Year in 2019. It is just a few of the many recognitions she received over the years.

