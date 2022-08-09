^

Entertainment

Andi Eigenmann says Cherie Gil died peacefully in her sleep

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 4:44pm
Andi Eigenmann says Cherie Gil died peacefully in her sleep
Cherie Gil in "Full Gallop."
Erickson dela Cruz, Toots Tolentino

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann revealed that her aunt, Cherie Gil, had been battling cancer for almost a year. 

On her Instagram account, Andi said Cherie passed away in her sleep on August 5. She was 59.

"Cherie was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer in October of last year after deciding to relocate to New York City to be closer to her children," Andi said. 

"She then underwent treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York," she added. 

Andi said that Cherie did not want to make her condition known to the public and that only their family knew about it. 

"Cherie fought bravely against her illness, with grace and strength. Despite her struggles she always managed to exude courage and never lost her trademark sass, wit, and infectious humour, or her larger-than-life personality. She spent her last days surrounded by family and loved ones," Andi said. 

"While we are deeply saddened by our loss and still mourning her passing, we are incredibly moved by the outpouring of love and support for her and our family; evidence of just how many lives Cherie touched," she added. 

In an article on cancer.org by the American Cancer Society,  it said that "endometrial cancer starts when cells in the endometrium (the inner lining of the uterus) start to grow out of control."  The uterus is a hollow organ that is normally the shape of a medium-sized pear. A fetus grows and develops in the uterus.  

The Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York is recognized as among the top cancer care hospitals in the United States. 

Apart from Andi, members of the Eigenmann family also posted and confirmed Cherie's passing, including her brother, actor Michael de Mesa, and her nephew, actor Sid Lucero. 

RELATED: Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

ANDIE EIGENMANN

MS. CHERIE GIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Maggie Wilson accuses ex-husband Victor Consunji of cheating

Maggie Wilson accuses ex-husband Victor Consunji of cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Model Maggie Wilson accused her estranged husband Victor Consunji of cheating while they are still in a relationship.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Maggie Wilson may warrant of arrest, naglabas ng pictures ng asawa na may ibang babae!

Maggie Wilson may warrant of arrest, naglabas ng pictures ng asawa na may ibang babae!

By Salve Asis | 19 hours ago
Inilabas sa social media ni Maggie Wilson ang tungkol sa diumano’y panloloko ng kanyang asawang si Victor Consunji....
Entertainment
fbtw
Bahay nila Jaya sa Amerika, nasunog

Bahay nila Jaya sa Amerika, nasunog

By Salve Asis | 19 hours ago
Nasunog ang bahay nila Jaya sa Amerika.
Entertainment
fbtw
Rico nawala ang takot sa pop music, Maris nairampa ang damit nagaling ukay sa New York!

Rico nawala ang takot sa pop music, Maris nairampa ang damit nagaling ukay sa New York!

By Salve Asis | 19 hours ago
Aminado ang rock icon na si Rico Blanco, na magkakaroon ng major concert sa Araneta Coliseum, na takot siyang magsulat ng...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gary, may pangako ngayong mag-aapat na dekada na sa industriya

Gary, may pangako ngayong mag-aapat na dekada na sa industriya

By Boy Abunda | 19 hours ago
Noong August 6 ay ipinagdiwang ni Gary Valenciano ang kanyang ika-pitumpu’t walong kaarawan.
Entertainment
fbtw

‘Killjoy ang sakit ko’

By Lolit Solis | 19 hours ago
Alam mo ba Salve na sad na sad ang pamangkin ko na si Apple na nakatira na sa Amerika pero nagbabakasyon ngayon dito sa Manila na hindi na ako mapapanood sa Take It… (Take It... Me Ganon!).
Entertainment
fbtw
Marlo &lsquo;di makalimutan ang mga sinabi ni Cherie Gil!

Marlo ‘di makalimutan ang mga sinabi ni Cherie Gil!

By Gorgy Rula | 19 hours ago
Eksaktong August 8 ng 8 ng umaga ay inilunsad ang streaming app na AQ Prime and Director’s Cut.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with