Andi Eigenmann says Cherie Gil died peacefully in her sleep

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann revealed that her aunt, Cherie Gil, had been battling cancer for almost a year.

On her Instagram account, Andi said Cherie passed away in her sleep on August 5. She was 59.

"Cherie was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer in October of last year after deciding to relocate to New York City to be closer to her children," Andi said.

"She then underwent treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York," she added.

Andi said that Cherie did not want to make her condition known to the public and that only their family knew about it.

"Cherie fought bravely against her illness, with grace and strength. Despite her struggles she always managed to exude courage and never lost her trademark sass, wit, and infectious humour, or her larger-than-life personality. She spent her last days surrounded by family and loved ones," Andi said.

"While we are deeply saddened by our loss and still mourning her passing, we are incredibly moved by the outpouring of love and support for her and our family; evidence of just how many lives Cherie touched," she added.

In an article on cancer.org by the American Cancer Society, it said that "endometrial cancer starts when cells in the endometrium (the inner lining of the uterus) start to grow out of control." The uterus is a hollow organ that is normally the shape of a medium-sized pear. A fetus grows and develops in the uterus.

The Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York is recognized as among the top cancer care hospitals in the United States.

Apart from Andi, members of the Eigenmann family also posted and confirmed Cherie's passing, including her brother, actor Michael de Mesa, and her nephew, actor Sid Lucero.

RELATED: Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil