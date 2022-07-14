'It vibrates very fine': Gloria Diaz unboxes 'new partner'

Veteran actress Gloria Diaz shared a video showing her unboxing the latest product of Jellytime, a sexual wellness brand owned by her daughters Isabelle and Ava Daza.

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Gloria Diaz revealed that she has a new vibrator called "Bobble."

In her Instagram account, Gloria shared a video showing her unboxing the latest product of Jellytime, a sexual wellness brand owned by her daughters Isabelle and Ava Daza.

"WOW!!! New president New teleserye New partner of jellytime BOBBLE is here," Gloria wrote in the caption.

In the video, the beauty queen and actress demonstrated how to use the vibrator.

“Look at this, you just plug it here. No need for batteries and then ready anytime. It vibrates very fine... and then faster... faster! Grabe. Then just hold it tight, it dies," she said.

Now at 71 years old, Gloria said she's happy to have the toy as she used it on her face.

“Jellytime ha, grabe. I love it. Ava, I love it. I thought I'm not kasali na e. I'm very much kasali now. At least I can massage this, and this, and everything else. I love it. It's so cute,” she said.

Isabelle, meanwhile, also promoted the product in her Instagram account.

"@jellytime presents The Bobble. A discreet pleasure companion that can be used alone or with a partner designed with a bulbous head and 10 different frequencies to explore," she said.

